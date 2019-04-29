Stacey Abrams will not run for Senate, source says

(CNN) Stacey Abrams has decided against running for the Senate from Georgia in 2020, according to a Democratic official.

Abrams met with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Monday to inform him of her plans.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Abrams will focus on her voting rights project for now. She has not decided whether she will seek any other office at this time.

Abrams is considered a rising star in Democratic politics despite being defeated in a hotly contested gubernatorial race in Georgia last year.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.