Stacey Abrams will not run for Senate, source says

By Jeff Zeleny, Senior Washington Correspondent

Updated 11:13 PM ET, Mon April 29, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 22: Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams takes the stage to declare victory in the primary during an election night event on May 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. If elected, Abrams would become the first African American female governor in the nation. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)
(CNN)Stacey Abrams has decided against running for the Senate from Georgia in 2020, according to a Democratic official.

Abrams met with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Monday to inform him of her plans.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Abrams will focus on her voting rights project for now. She has not decided whether she will seek any other office at this time.
Abrams is considered a rising star in Democratic politics despite being defeated in a hotly contested gubernatorial race in Georgia last year.
