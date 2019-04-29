Obama: Leaders who 'feed fear typically are also ones who avoid facts'

Washington (CNN) Former President Barack Obama appeared to take a tacit swipe at President Donald Trump on Saturday, saying leaders who "feed fear typically are also ones who avoid facts."

Obama, who has largely refrained from weighing in on the Trump administration since leaving office in 2017, spoke on Saturday at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC, for a celebration of Nelson Mandela's birthday.

Trump has made more than 10,000 false or misleading claims, according to The Washington Post

For his part, Obama said he changes his mind "all the time, based on facts and evidence."

"The challenge we have in our politics in every country is when people start conforming facts to their opinions and biases as opposed to trying to shape their opinions and biases based on the facts," Obama said.

