NRA re-elects Wayne LaPierre as CEO, confirms replacement for Oliver North

(CNN) The National Rifle Association re-elected longtime CEO Wayne LaPierre to his leadership position on Monday as it confirmed a replacement for NRA President Oliver North.

The moves on Monday appeared to cap a weekend of controversy for the organization, which saw the opening of an investigation into the group as its top leaders engaged in a struggle for control.

Over the weekend, a dispute between North and LaPierre, NRA CEO and executive vice president, spilled into public view, and North said in a letter read to NRA members on Saturday that he had been "informed" he would not receive a second term as president of the gun rights group.

An NRA official confirmed to CNN on Monday that LaPierre had been re-elected to his post and Carolyn Meadows had been elected president. The official added that the votes for both were unanimous and unopposed.

"United we stand," LaPierre said. "The NRA Board of Directors, our leadership team, and our more than 5 million members will come together as never before in support of our country's constitutional freedoms. The challenges ahead of us are our greatest opportunities -- confronting our adversaries, defending the Association, and continuing our tradition as the greatest civil rights organization in the world."

