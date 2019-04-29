Washington (CNN) A federal judge in Oregon issued a written opinion Monday saying the Trump administration's abortion clinic-referral restriction "recklessly disregards the health outcomes of women, families, and communities."

US District Judge Michael J. McShane called the federal restriction "a ham-fisted approach to health policy" and said it "prevents doctors from behaving like informed professionals."

A federal judge in Washington state last week blocked the Trump administration's revised regulations to the Title X family planning program that prohibit taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from talking about abortion with patients or referring patients to abortion providers. They were to go into effect May 3.

The Title X program serves about 4 million people a year, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, and clinics that don't abide by what opponents call a "gag rule" would be forced to forgo federal funding. Critics argue the regulations would most affect communities of color, low-income people, the uninsured and rural residents.

Washington state did just that. McShane said last week that he would issue a preliminary injunction against the federal restrictions, according to The Oregonian, and then later in the week the federal judge inWashington state did just that.

