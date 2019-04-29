Trump's statement on abortion, in context

Washington (CNN) During his rally in Wisconsin Saturday night, Trump attacked the state's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for stating that he would veto the proposed "born alive" legislation.

"Your Democrat governor here in Wisconsin, shockingly, stated that he will veto legislation that protects Wisconsin babies born alive," Trump said. "The baby is born, the mother meets with the doctor, they take care of the baby, they wrap the baby beautifully, and then the doctor and the mother determine whether or not they will execute the baby."

Facts first: The proposed legislation would require health care professionals to provide life-preserving care to infants born alive after an abortion procedure -- which is very rare -- and make "intentionally causing the death" in such cases a felony.

The proposed legislation in Wisconsin would mandate any health care provider present at an abortion procedure that "results in a child born alive" to "exercise professional skill, care, and diligence" to preserve the baby's life "or to ensure the child is transported and admitted to a hospital." Failure to do so could result in a fine at or below $10,000 and/or six years in prison. The proposed act would also make "intentionally causing the death of a child born alive as a result of an abortion or an attempted abortion a felony with a penalty of life."

Professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at the University of California, San Francisco Dr. Daniel Grossman told The New York Times in February that, in very rare cases of an infant being born alive after an attempted abortion, "(i)f it seems unlikely that the baby will survive, the family may choose to provide just comfort care — wrapping and cuddling the baby — and allow the child to die naturally without extreme attempts at resuscitation," the Times paraphrased.

