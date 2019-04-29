Trumps, Pences leave Teacher of the Year ceremony to DeVos

Washington (CNN) The annual Teacher of the Year ceremony will be hosted by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on the White House grounds Monday afternoon, a White House official said.

Not attending: the President, vice president, first lady and second lady.

Neither the vice president nor the President has events on their public schedule that appear to entirely conflict with the ceremony. The awards ceremony was slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. and Trump plans to meet with the Baylor University women's basketball team at 3:45 p.m. -- his only scheduled public appearance for the day.

The White House official declined to say why the President was not hosting the event this year and the Education Department deferred to the White House to answer why the President would not attend.

Second lady Karen Pence, also a teacher, will host a breakfast reception for the Teacher of the Year at the vice president's official residence on Thursday, her spokesperson, Kara Brooks, told CNN.