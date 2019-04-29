The 43 most mind-boggling lines from Donald Trump's Wisconsin campaign rally

(CNN) President Donald Trump traveled to Wisconsin on Saturday night to rally his supporters, and -- pointedly -- to miss the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner, which he has yet to attend as President.

1. "The strength of our nation is found in the heart of our people, so true."

This is a very common Trump speech pattern. He reads a line from the teleprompter. And because he hasn't read the speech in advance, he responds by agreeing with his own words that he is seeing for the first time with a "so true." And away we go!

2. "We're going to get to the bottom of a lot of things happening in our country."

So true.

3. "And we're now the number one economy anywhere in the world and it's not even close."

4. "By the way, Saturday night, is there anyplace that's more fun than a Trump rally?"

I might be able to think of one or two places. ...

5. "Can you imagine? Sleepy Joe? Crazy Bernie."

Why did Trump suddenly start talking about his potential 2020 opponents? Oh, I have no idea. But the crowd LOVED it.

6. "I think Pocahontas, she's finished, she's out. She's gone. No, when it was found that I had more Indian blood in me than she did."

Trump is referring to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with this taunt. And, yes, the crowd LOVED it.

7. "But can you imagine any of these people up here doing what I'm doing? They'd be 200 people show up if they were president. If they were president, nobody would show up."

It's fascinating that Trump understands the job of being president as getting lots of people to show up to rallies.

8. "The people that get it wrong the most are the weather forecasters and the political analysts."

He's not wrong!

10. "We had 69,000 people sign up to come in. What does this place hold? Like 10,000 or 12,000 or whatever. Whatever it holds. We set the record."

What record? Also, I have no idea how Trump came up with this 69,000 number. Here's how a local TV affiliate described the crowd : "This was a free event that anyone could attend, but Secret Service detail said only the first 10,000 people are being let into the center."

11. "I don't know what the hell it holds, but we just set the record."

According to the internet, the Resch Center holds According to the internet, the Resch Center holds 10,500 people . But Trump has the record. Bigly.

12. "That's always dangerous. He said, 'Yes, it is, sir.' It's always dangerous. Yes. You ask like, 'No, sir.' I'm dead. They will take -- they will take that answer. That'll be headlines."

Let me translate this for you people who don't speak word salad: Trump brought the owner of the Resch Center onstage and asked if it was a record crowd. (Because that is very important to how he does his job.) The owner said it was a record. Trump was relieved because it would have been bad headlines if it was not a record.

13. "Now, this is the record. We set records everywhere."

It is VERY important for you to know that Donald Trump set a record. VERY.

14. "The greatest political hoax in American history, it really has been."

For the record: The Mueller probe resulted in 199 charges against 37 people and entities . Seven people pleaded guilty to a variety of crimes while five were sentenced to prison. So, not really a "hoax."

15. "The USMCA like the song 'YMCA,' right?"

Ladies and gentlemen, the President of the United States!

16. "Can you believe I'm a politician? I can't even."

Honestly, same.

17. "You know, Canada, we love the song,'Oh Canada.' Let's sing, 'Oh Canada,' right. We love the show."

WHAT. IS. HAPPENING. (And, no, there isn't much context to add here. He just started talking about Canada.)

18. "But who knows, I always say, 'Who knows?' Because who the hell knows?"

[nods head slowly]

19. "Don't forget, we are the piggy bank that everybody is robbing. We're the ones. We're the piggy bank that everybody is stealing from and robbing and taking advantage of."

USA! USA! USA!

20. "This I don't -- I tell you what, you know, people say, 'Oh, he wants to take over the country. He wants to extend.' "

I think Trump is ruling out changing the constitutional limit on a President serving two terms here. So there's that.

21. "You're right, USA. We love USA and that's right."

22. "If you look at what's happened with the scum that's leaving the very top of government."

Just the President of the United States referring to top-level staff as "scum." Super normal stuff!!!

23. "The dirty -- these were dirty cops. These were dirty players."

Trump, presumably, is referring to longtime officials at the Department of Justice like James Comey and Robert Mueller.

24. "I mean we're draining the swamp, but are we having a good time or what?"

Who said you can't have fun draining the swamp? Not me!

25. "And look at all those beautiful red hats and some white ones. Some white. Look at that. Those are -- that's a lot of red hats. But you do have the white ones too, right?"

Red MAGA hats > White MAGA hats. But wait....

26. "And you have the black ones, too. You have a lot of them. You have a lot of different hats."

27. "It's called MAGA country. You know, I didn't hear that term until that third-rate actor in Chicago went out."

The President of the United States offers his thoughts on the Jussie Smollett case

28. "Ronald Reagan used seldom Let's Make America Great. Close, but not the same. Let's -- apostrophe S. You don't want the apostrophe. It's too complicated. It doesn't work. But Ronald Reagan was good. He said let's make -- but he didn't use it. He used it a little bit. We seriously use it, right?"

OHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGOD

29. "And MAGA we got for free. Because my whole deal was Make America Great Again, all of a sudden people are saying and going #MAGA."

Words fail.