Defense Department agrees to send approximately 320 personnel to US southern border

Washington (CNN) Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan on Monday approved a Department of Homeland Security request for additional support at the US southern border, according to a Pentagon spokesman.

"DoD personnel will assist in driving high-capacity (Customs and Border Patrol) vehicles to transport migrants; providing administrative support, including providing heating, meal distribution and monitoring the welfare of individuals in CBP custody; and attorney support to (Immigration and Customs Enforcement)," Lt. Col. Jamie Davis told CNN.

Davis said approximately "320 DoD personnel will be required to support the DHS request for assistance through September 30, 2019, at an estimated cost of $7.4M."

CNN reported last week the DHS had requested 280 additional US troops and other logistical support for operations on the southern border.

The request comes after CBP released data showing there were more apprehensions on the US southern border in March than in any other month in more than a decade.

