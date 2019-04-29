Burning Man event spars with US government over permit

Washington (CNN) Burning Man event organizers are sparring with the US government over a 10-year permit after being presented with new rules that they say "would spell the end of the event as we know it."

The Bureau of Land Management issued the draft environmental impact statement to "analyze the potential impacts" of conducting Burning Man, an arts and community event, from 2019 to 2028 in Nevada's Black Rock Desert.

An environmental impact statement is a process the federal government uses to analyze how construction, events or other activities could affect the natural landscape. Companies and organizers of events looking to do work on federal land often have to comply with regulations set out in an environmental impact statement in order to move forward with their plans.

Burning Man event organizers took issue with proposed requirements that came in a more-than-150-page report and fired back in a post on their website , writing, "The proposed level of government surveillance of and involvement in our everyday operations is unprecedented and unwarranted, and is unsupported by the ... analysis."

Burning Man said the statement requires "astronomical cost increases" and "beyond-excessive government oversight," and proposes to "increase federal government agency operations exponentially in order to take over or 'monitor' our operations."

Read More