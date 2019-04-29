Alleged UAE spy kills himself in Istanbul prison, Turkish state media says

(CNN) A man arrested on suspicion of spying for the United Arab Emirates has allegedly died by suicide while imprisoned in Turkey, the country's state prosecutor and its state-run news agency Anadolu said Monday.

But the man's brother claims that he was killed, and says that his image is being "defamed."

Turkey's chief prosecutor identified the dead man as Zaki Hassan, who had been detained on charges of "obtaining confidential state information for political and military espionage." He and another man were arrested on April 4 and 5, according to Hassan's family members.

Turkish officials had been investigating whether the pair, suspected of spying for the UAE, were connected to the October 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi at Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate , according to Anadolu.

The prosecutor said that a prison guard found Hassan at 10:22am in his one-man cell in Istanbul's Silivri prison, during food distribution on Sunday.

