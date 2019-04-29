8-year-old makes history with 'superhero' bionic arm

(CNN) An 8-year-old British boy has made medical history as the youngest and smallest person to be fitted with an advanced multigrip bionic arm, according to its manufacturer.

At the top of his to-do list with his new prosthesis: High-five his friends.

Freddie Cook was fitted with his "Hero Arm" last week, days before his birthday, in a move that could revolutionize treatment for young people with "limb differences" in the UK, manufacturer Open Bionics said.

Freddie was born without a right hand, and doctors warned at the time that it could be more than 20 years before bionic technology would be available in the UK. Suzy Cook, Freddie's mother, said that her son's condition had not affected him in his early years but that he had become "very self-conscious" in the past year or so.

He was "beside himself with excitement" over the new arm and "couldn't wait to move his fingers," she said.

