(CNN) Police in Cyprus have found a fourth body in what looks to be the island's first ever serial killing case.

Cypriot authorities also expect to retrieve a fifth body later Monday, the state Cyprus News Agency reported.

A 35-year-old man is in custody, after confessing to seven murders, the news agency said.

The man, whom police have identified only by age, is suspected of killing five women and two children -- all foreign nationals.

Cypriot forensic police cordon off a suspected dump site at Mitsero Red Lake on April 26, 2019.

The state news agency reported that he was a member of the Cypriot National Guard.