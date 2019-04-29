'The Simpsons' mocked upstate New York and politicians couldn't help but weigh in

(CNN) Upstate New York is the latest recipient of the "The Simpsons'" scathing satire.

On Sunday's episode, the Simpsons engage in a game of "I Spy" in the car on the way to Niagara Falls. As the family starts pointing out bankrupt retailers, Lisa interjects.

"How can you boo-yah this country's decline?" she asks.

"We're headed to the one place that can never decline because it was never that great ... upstate New York!" Homer responds, before launching into a parody of Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York."