Hollywood mourns director John Singleton

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 5:24 PM ET, Mon April 29, 2019

John Singleton in 2014
(CNN)Director John Singleton was the kind of filmmaker who could break barriers, hearts and misconceptions in a single frame.

It's that singular talent that's being remembered by his peers and colleagues in Hollywood upon news that the "Boyz n the Hood" director died at age 51 after suffering a stroke almost two weeks ago.
Samuel L. Jackson

    "Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend John Singleton. He blazed the trail for many young film makers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!