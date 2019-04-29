Hollywood mourns director John Singleton

(CNN) Director John Singleton was the kind of filmmaker who could break barriers, hearts and misconceptions in a single frame.

It's that singular talent that's being remembered by his peers and colleagues in Hollywood upon news that the "Boyz n the Hood" director died at age 51 after suffering a stroke almost two weeks ago.

Samuel L. Jackson

"Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend John Singleton. He blazed the trail for many young film makers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!