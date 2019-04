(CNN) Fantastic news for muggles eager to return to the Wizarding World: the next installment of the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise has a release date.

Warner Bros. Pictures on Monday announced the third "Fantastic Beasts" film will hit theaters Nov. 12, 2021.

Production on the new film, the third of an expected five, is set to begin in spring.

The first two "Fantastic Beast" films were released in 2016 and 2018, respectively.