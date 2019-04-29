After 'Endgame': Everything we know about Marvel's Phase 4

(CNN) Now the dust has settled on the whole Thanos affair -- ahem -- where does the Marvel Cinematic Universe go from here? The $20-billion juggernaut isn't going to just stop. "Avengers: Endgame" gave us a few clues as to the future of the MCU, and so has Marvel Studios' planning calendar. So let's dive into the quantum realm of rumor and hearsay and see what comes out on the other side.