CNN 10 - April 30, 2019

April 30, 2019

Another cyclone makes landfall in Mozambique and brings the threat of more flooding to a struggling region. Japan's emperor becomes the nation's first royal in 200 years to abdicate his throne. And drones are tested out as a means of transferring organs to patients in need.

