12 timeless Mother's Day gift ideas for the special women in your life

Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Scented Home Candle ($67; nordstrom.com)

Candles always make for a wonderful gift, but a luxury candle like this one from Jo Malone, scented with lime, basil and mandarin, is even better.

Strathberry Midi Bicolor Leather Tote ($770; nordstrom.com)

Edinburgh-based luxury handbag label Strathberry, known for its sophisticated leather goods, makes this chic bicolor leather tote that's the perfect gift for any stylish woman. It does come with a luxury price tag of $770, but the buttery soft leather and sleek design make this tote a timeless addition to any wardrobe.

Gucci Floral-Print Silk Scarf ($495; neimanmarcus.com)

Another timeless accessory that makes for a beautiful gift is this gorgeous floral printed silk scarf from Gucci. Mom can wear it around her neck, in her hair or tied on her handbag (like the Strathberry one above!) for a look that is classic. It's sure to become a star piece in her wardrobe.

'Wonder Women' by Sam Maggs ($17; shopbop.com)

In "Wonder Women," author Sam Maggs tells the stories of 25 brilliant women in history who broke barriers as scientists, engineers, mathematicians, adventurers and inventors. It's the perfect coffee table book for honoring and inspiring Mom and women everywhere.

Cosabella Bella Satin-Trim Short Pajama Set ($115; macys.com)

Perfect for breakfast in bed on Mother's Day (or any other day), these cute and comfortable pajamas are made in a soft blend of pima cotton and modal, with snazzy satin trim.

Catbird Diamond Pinprick Necklace in Yellow Gold ($388; catbirdnyc.com)

This delicate diamond necklace is the perfect gift to show your love, support and appreciation for a special woman in your life. She can wear this simple, elegant and dainty necklace every day, with everything.

Anthropologie Soren Vase ($24-$48; anthropologie.com)

If you're planning on getting Mom flowers this Mother's Day, why not give her a gorgeous vase to put them in, too? This hand-blown glass vase is available in three sizes and shapes and will be beautiful long after the flowers have wilted.

Le Specs Beautiful Stranger Smoke Mono Lens Polarized Sunglasses ($79; amazon.com)

Give the gift of style with these cat eye sunglasses from Le Specs. Not only are they stylish, but they're 100% UV-protected, too.

Vitamix 7500 Low-Profile Blender ($479.99, originally $529.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

A Vitamix blender is the ultimate gift for any food lover. This 7500 low-profile blender is compact, but comes with a 2.2-peak horsepower motor and 10 different speed settings for all the chef's cooking needs.

Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Cleansing Ritual Duo ($46; sephora.com)

Charlotte Tilbury's Goddess Cleansing Ritual Duo will make Mom feel like the goddess that she is in your world. This luxe spa duo includes Citrus Oil Radiance Cleanse, made from coconut oil to help melt away makeup, and Bamboo Charcoal Cleanse to help purify pores. Each use of these cleansers will leave her skin feeling radiant and refreshed.

UGG Coquette Slippers ($66.69, originally $119.95; zappos.com)

With over 3,600 customer reviews and an average 5-star rating, these Ugg slippers are the perfect gift to help mom relax and get cozy.

Lizzie Fortunato Rome Hoop Earrings ($101; matchesfashion.com)

If you're looking to give Mom a piece of timeless jewelry this Mother's Day, try a pair of earrings like these Lizzie Fortunato Rome hoop earrings. Made from wine-colored resin, these hoops are classic and modern all at once.

