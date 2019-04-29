Mother's Day gifts that are so good, you'll want them too

If you haven't thought about Mother's Day shopping, it's time to get started on picking out that perfect gift for your mom or the other special women in your life. But as we all know, that's easier said than done. It can be tough to nail down what's the perfect gift this Mother's Day.

If you're buying for someone like my mom, she'd rather receive a sleek kitchen gadget or a stylish yet functional bag than flowers or candy. You could say our tastes are actually pretty similar. So we've compiled a list of Mother's Day gifts that are so good, you'll want to buy a second one for yourself.

This stand mixer from KitchenAid ($279.95; amazon.com) is one of my holy grail baking items. It's available in over 40 gorgeous colors -- so you can personalize it to anyone's taste or kitchen decor -- and it's super high quality.

These pajamas ($65; nordstrom.com) are perfect for the woman who enjoys breakfast in bed, but wants to look good while she lounges.

This classic leather tote from Madewell ($158; nordstrom.com) is the perfect everyday bag. It's on the roomy side, making it practical for everything from work to a weekend away.

If she treasures her jewelry, this silver plated heart box ($55; nordstrom.com) would make for an elegant and heartfelt home for some of her favorite pieces.

This comfortable yet trendy slip-on sneaker ($195; nordstrom.com) comes in a couple of patterns. From black leather to snakeskin, you can find options ranging from subtle to more stylish.

For the multitasking mom, this 2-in-1 utensil and tablet holder ($60; uncommongoods.com) could be a useful, modern addition to her kitchen.

This plush throw ($39.50; nordstrom.com) is super soft and affordable, and happy customers say it's perfect for cuddling. It comes in a ton of gorgeous colors so you can choose one that best suits a living room or bedroom color palette.

Jewelry can be a hard gift to nail, but this birthstone pendant necklace ($50-$60; nordstrom.com) makes for a elegant and personal option. Plus, it's at a great price point.

For the active woman, these Zella high-waisted leggings ($54-$59; nordstrom.com) are a Nordstrom favorite. They have a 4.5-star rating and over 5,800 reviews, and people love how comfortable and opaque they are.

This retro yet luxe electric kettle from Smeg ($149.95; nordstrom.com) is the perfect addition to anyone's morning routine. Whether she's a coffee or a tea drinker, it makes for a super cute touch in any kitchen.

If she enjoys a good spa day, this hand-crafted, ceramic diffuser ($110.20; amazon.com) is like a piece of art that also diffuses essential oils.

For the woman who like to video chat her kids, Portal from Facebook ($99; amazon.com) features a smart camera that can track someone during a video call. So your mom can video call you while she's cooking a meal or walking around the living room, hands free and without any awkward angles.

This candle duo from Jo Malone ($72; nordstrom.com) features two of the brand's most popular scents: one candle is scented with lime, basil and mandarin, and the other smells like peony and blush suede. If your mom enjoys luxury, but you can't afford a whole set of Jo Malone candles, this duo is a great option.

For the woman who enjoys gardening and cooking, these Mason jar herb gardens ($20; uncommongoods.com) make it easy to grow herbs indoors. The jars use a passive hydroponic system, which takes the guesswork out of whether you're watering your plants too much or not enough and regulates moisture automatically.

This Tory Burch bangle watch set ($195; nordstrom.com) is super elegant, feminine and easy to match to any outfit with its interchangeable bezels.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.