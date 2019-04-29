On the hunt for a unique Mother's Day gift? This versatile 4-in-1 handbag is a perfect gift

CNN Underscored partnered with Senreve to create this content. When you make a purchase, CNN receives revenue. CNN news staff is not involved at all in the selections or product reviews. For more on what we do and how we do it, visit our About Us page.

We've gushed about Senreve as a luxury handbag line that combines Silicon Valley smarts with old-world craftsmanship. We'll say it again: Every bag, purse and clutch is thoughtfully designed with an eye toward maximum versatility, a philosophy that's much appreciated in today's Swiss Army knife age. It's not enough to do one thing well anymore. We expect our stuff to master multiple uses. And that's where Senreve shines.

The jewel in its crown is the Maestra family, a convertible bag that comes in three sizes to best match your lifestyle. No matter which size you pick, the fundamentals remain the same: Genuine Italian leather; well-designed interior festooned with clever pockets made to wrangle all your smartphones, cords, makeup and other essentials; and durable construction and sleek looks that perfect any outfit and any occasion.

But what makes these exceptional is their famous convertibility. They go from satchel to tote to crossbody to backpack and back again. It's easy, and it's up to you.

Maestra (starting at $895; senreve.com)

This is the OG Maestra, the roomiest model in the line. We're talking space for two laptops (15-inch and 13-inch) and a central compartment big enough to contain whatever else you throw in it. The eight interior compartments keep your essentials tidy and easily accessible. And with 17 color options and a variety of finishes, we keep finding new combinations to drool over.

Midi Maestra (starting at $795; senreve.com)

The Midi Maestra is the medium-sized version of the Maestra, with the same sleek look and versatile functionality, only slightly smaller. It's perfect for an iPad or Surface Pro, and comes in 21 gorgeous statement-making colors. The eight interior compartments do a fantastic job of keeping yourself organized, no matter how on-the-go your lifestyle is.

Mini Maestra (starts at $695; senreve.com)

This is the smallest version in the family, a pint-sized performer that packs a punch. It holds all of your essentials, plus a tablet, all at a lightweight 1.8 pounds. And with 26 (!) beautiful colors, you've got an embarrassment of riches to choose from, not to mention the different texture and finish options. It's gorgeous. It's versatile. It just works.

And with Mother's Day coming up (May 12 in the U.S.), we're pretty sure any mom would love a Maestra in any size. In honor of Mother's Day, Senreve will be celebrating Mother's Day "Icons" throughout the month of May, sharing stories of iconic mothers, daughters and mothers-to-be. In addition, they'll be offering complimentary hand painting of an icon of your choice (such as a star, heart, flower, smiley face and more) on purchases of at least $300 from May 1 until May 31.

Not sure your mom would dig a Maestra? There's plenty of other options, from crossbody bags, totes, envelope clutches and even belt bags. No matter who you are or who you're gifting to, Senreve has you covered.

Editor's Note: Unlike traditional luxury brands, which infamously burn excess product, SENREVE is helping give handbags a new life this Earth Month. As part of this more environmentally-friendly practice, the company is offering the unique opportunity to own a gently handled bag at a special, limited-time price from now until April 30, 2019. For more information, click here.