Enjoy the music and protect your ears with these smart earplugs

This week, we're highlighting EarDial, an invisible smart earplug for live music ($19.99, originally $33; store.cnn.com).

You may have a great time at an outdoor musical festival, a local club or an arena concert, but chances are good you'll leave with your ears ringing. And old-fashioned earplugs don't really solve the problem.

Luckily there are other methods to keep your ears safe. EarDial ($19.99, originally $33; store.cnn.com), the invisible smart earplugs for live music, are a sleek way to protect your ears without interfering with your enjoyment of the music or your conversation with your friends. These don't block out all the noise. Instead they filter the noise and let you know the sound volume via a companion app for iOS and Android. They're specifically designed for loud music venues.

The design of EarDial doesn't stick out -- in fact, you can't see them. Some earplugs opt for vibrant colors and form factor that sticks out of your ear. EarDial strikes a pose with tiny see-through buds that won't stick out of your ears. You can put them in and out very quickly thanks to an easy tab. Plus, you can carry them in a tiny pill-shaped case that can hook onto a set of keys.

Essentially, these buds will act a barrier between you and the environmental noise around you. Unlike traditional earplugs that just block out noise, and sometimes not very well, EarDial has proprietary filters that lessen the volume your ears experience. The companion app doesn't connect to the EarDials (since there is no power source in the buds), but it will use the microphone in your phone to measure the sound levels and show how EarDial can lessen them.

I tried these out several times and walked away pretty impressed. They don't dampen the sounds to a detrimental degree, and you can still hear the music at live events, as well as the people next to you. Plus, EarDial for just $19.99 is a bargain, and cheaper than on other E-commerce sites, where it has nearly 250 5-star reviews.

