London (CNN Business) Tens of thousands of air passengers have been left stranded after a pilots' strike forced Scandinavian airline SAS to cancel most of its flights.

More than 1,200 flights have been canceled for Monday and Tuesday, according to the Reuters news agency, after SAS pilots walked out on Friday when wage talks broke down.

Around 70% of the airline's flights have been canceled since then, affecting around 280,000 passengers. On Friday, 673 flights were canceled, affecting more than 72,000 passengers, according to SAS.

In total, 667 flights were canceled on Monday, affecting around 61,000 people. A further 49,000 travelers will be affected on Tuesday, when 546 flights are grounded, Reuters reported.

Flights operated by SAS' partners, which make up about 30% of routes, are unaffected.

