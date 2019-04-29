Sri Lanka bans all face coverings for 'public protection' after bomb attacks

(CNN) Any face covering that "hinders the identification of individuals in a way that threatens national security" is now banned in Sri Lanka, according to a statement from the country's President.

The move follows a series of bombings on Easter Sunday that killed more than 250 people and wounded at least 500 in Sri Lankan churches and hotels.

"(President Maithripala Sirisena) has made this decision to strengthen national security as well as to not inconvenience any demographic group so as to create a peaceful and harmonious society in Sri Lanka," said the presidential statement, which was released Sunday.

The ban took effect Monday, and applies to anything covering the face, which could include burqas, niqabs and helmets or masks.

"All sorts of face covers that hinders the identification of individuals in a way that threatens national security shall be banned with effect from 29 April 2019 as per Emergency Regulations," the statement said.