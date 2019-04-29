Naruhito Fast Facts

Breaking News

Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito attends a wedding in Luxembourg in 2012. He is the oldest son of Emperor Akihito.
Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito attends a wedding in Luxembourg in 2012. He is the oldest son of Emperor Akihito.
Naruhito is held by his mother, Crown Princess Michiko, after being born in Tokyo in February 1960. Naruhito&#39;s name means &quot;a man who will acquire heavenly virtues.&quot;
Naruhito is held by his mother, Crown Princess Michiko, after being born in Tokyo in February 1960. Naruhito's name means "a man who will acquire heavenly virtues."
Michiko plays with 2-year-old Naruhito in the gardens of the Togu Royal Palace in May 1961.
Michiko plays with 2-year-old Naruhito in the gardens of the Togu Royal Palace in May 1961.
Naruhito walks with his parents on a beach at the Hayama Imperial Villa in June 1961.
Naruhito walks with his parents on a beach at the Hayama Imperial Villa in June 1961.
Naruhito plays on a swing on his fifth birthday in February 1965.
Naruhito plays on a swing on his fifth birthday in February 1965.
Naruhito throws a paper airplane with his parents in October 1965.
Naruhito throws a paper airplane with his parents in October 1965.
Naruhito studies a globe with his mother in February 1968.
Naruhito studies a globe with his mother in February 1968.
Naruhito paddles at the Children&#39;s Land playground in Yokohama, Japan, in June 1968.
Naruhito paddles at the Children's Land playground in Yokohama, Japan, in June 1968.
Naruhito runs a relay race at his school in Tokyo in 1970.
Naruhito runs a relay race at his school in Tokyo in 1970.
Naruhito, front middle, plays a pinball game with his two siblings -- Sayako, left, and Fumihito -- in 1972. Watching them, from left, are their parents, Michiko and Akihito; their grandparents, Emperor Hirohito and Empress Nagako; their uncle Masahito; and their aunt Hanako.
Naruhito, front middle, plays a pinball game with his two siblings -- Sayako, left, and Fumihito -- in 1972. Watching them, from left, are their parents, Michiko and Akihito; their grandparents, Emperor Hirohito and Empress Nagako; their uncle Masahito; and their aunt Hanako.
Tomohide Gomi, honorary professor of Tokyo University, teaches Naruhito about the &quot;Manyoshu&quot; poetry anthology in 1977. Naruhito studied at Oxford University in England. He earned a degree from Gakushuin University in Tokyo.
Tomohide Gomi, honorary professor of Tokyo University, teaches Naruhito about the "Manyoshu" poetry anthology in 1977. Naruhito studied at Oxford University in England. He earned a degree from Gakushuin University in Tokyo.
Naruhito and his parents welcome former US President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan in 1989.
Naruhito and his parents welcome former US President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan in 1989.
Naruhito chats with his fiancee, Masako Owada, in June 1993. Like his father, Naruhito married a commoner. Masako previously worked as a diplomat.
Naruhito chats with his fiancee, Masako Owada, in June 1993. Like his father, Naruhito married a commoner. Masako previously worked as a diplomat.
Naruhito leaves the sanctuary inside the palace where he attended wedding rites with his bride in June 1993.
Naruhito leaves the sanctuary inside the palace where he attended wedding rites with his bride in June 1993.
Tokyo metro police control an excited crowd of &quot;Masako admirers&quot; before the start of a parade honoring Naruhito and his new wife in 1993.
Tokyo metro police control an excited crowd of "Masako admirers" before the start of a parade honoring Naruhito and his new wife in 1993.
Crown Princess Masako waves to the imperial household staff as she and Naruhito depart for their wedding parade.
Crown Princess Masako waves to the imperial household staff as she and Naruhito depart for their wedding parade.
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, left, lead their children and their spouses during a garden party in Tokyo in 1997.
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, left, lead their children and their spouses during a garden party in Tokyo in 1997.
Naruhito and Masako walk with their daughter, Aiko, during a family outing in August 2002. Aiko is their only child.
Naruhito and Masako walk with their daughter, Aiko, during a family outing in August 2002. Aiko is their only child.
Naruhito and Masako attend the funeral of Akihito&#39;s cousin, Prince Takamado, in November 2002.
Naruhito and Masako attend the funeral of Akihito's cousin, Prince Takamado, in November 2002.
Naruhito takes a photo of photographers during a five-day visit to Portugal in May 2004.
Naruhito takes a photo of photographers during a five-day visit to Portugal in May 2004.
Naruhito, center, takes part in Gakushuin University&#39;s alumni orchestra concert in July 2004.
Naruhito, center, takes part in Gakushuin University's alumni orchestra concert in July 2004.
Naruhito pays his respects to the late Pope John Paul II during a memorial service in Tokyo in April 2005.
Naruhito pays his respects to the late Pope John Paul II during a memorial service in Tokyo in April 2005.
Naruhito with his wife, Masako, and his daughter, Aiko, in November 2005.
Naruhito with his wife, Masako, and his daughter, Aiko, in November 2005.
Naruhito and his family mingle with Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands and members of her family during a trip to Apeldoorn, Netherlands, in 2006.
Naruhito and his family mingle with Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands and members of her family during a trip to Apeldoorn, Netherlands, in 2006.
Princess Aiko dances in front of her parents during a school sports event in 2007.
Princess Aiko dances in front of her parents during a school sports event in 2007.
Naruhito delivers a speech in Tokyo during a send-off ceremony for Japanese Olympians in 2008.
Naruhito delivers a speech in Tokyo during a send-off ceremony for Japanese Olympians in 2008.
Naruhito is joined by his parents and other family members during a park visit in 2009.
Naruhito is joined by his parents and other family members during a park visit in 2009.
Naruhito takes a photo of a rhinoceros while touring a reserve in Kenya in March 2010.
Naruhito takes a photo of a rhinoceros while touring a reserve in Kenya in March 2010.
Naruhito, Aiko and Masako pose with their pets in December 2010.
Naruhito, Aiko and Masako pose with their pets in December 2010.
Naruhito and Masako listen to Iwanuma Mayor Tsneaki Iguchi while touring the tsunami-devastated city in June 2011.
Naruhito and Masako listen to Iwanuma Mayor Tsneaki Iguchi while touring the tsunami-devastated city in June 2011.
Naruhito and Masako trail Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko as they leave for Great Britain in 2012. They were going to attend a ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II&#39;s diamond jubilee.
Naruhito and Masako trail Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko as they leave for Great Britain in 2012. They were going to attend a ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II's diamond jubilee.
Naruhito and Masako attend King Willem&#39;s inauguration ceremony in Amsterdam, Netherlands, in 2013.
Naruhito and Masako attend King Willem's inauguration ceremony in Amsterdam, Netherlands, in 2013.
Princess Aiko and her parents attend her graduation ceremony at the Gakushuin Primary School in March 2014.
Princess Aiko and her parents attend her graduation ceremony at the Gakushuin Primary School in March 2014.
Naruhito, second from left, joins his father as they greet the public at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo in December 2014.
Naruhito, second from left, joins his father as they greet the public at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo in December 2014.
Naruhito jogs around the Imperial Palace in Tokyo in February 2015.
Naruhito jogs around the Imperial Palace in Tokyo in February 2015.
Naruhito arrives in Paris in September 2018.
Naruhito arrives in Paris in September 2018.
Naruhito waves with his father, who was delivering his final New Year&#39;s address in 2019.
Naruhito waves with his father, who was delivering his final New Year's address in 2019.
Naruhito and Masako are greeted by Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, who were celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary in April 2019.
Naruhito and Masako are greeted by Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, who were celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary in April 2019.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Crown Prince Naruhito of Japan, set to become the 126th Emperor to ascend to Japan's Chrysanthemum Throne.

Personal:
Birth date: February 23, 1960
Birth place: Tokyo, Japan
Previous name: Hironomiya Naruhito
    Father: Emperor Akihito
    Read More
    Mother: Empress Michiko
    Marriage: Masako Owada (June 9, 1993-present)
    Children: Princess Aiko
    Education: Gakushuin University, B.A., 1982; Attended Merton College at the University of Oxford, 1983-1985; Attended Gakushuin University for doctoral studies
    Other Facts:
    His grandfather, Emperor Hirohito, was Japan's longest-reigning monarch, who ruled during World War II. During Hirohito's reign, Japanese forces occupied Manchuria, Korea and large parts of southeast Asia.
    Prior to Akihito, the last emperor to abdicate was Emperor Kokaku in 1817 in the later part of the Edo Period, and the royal male line is unbroken, records show, for at least 14 centuries.
    Is an advocate for clean water and water conservation.
    Timeline:
    February 23, 1991 - Is formally invested as the crown prince after his grandfather's death in January 1989.
    1992 - Receives a commission for a visiting research fellow position at the Gakushuin University Museum of History.
    2007 - Appointed as Honorary President of the United Nations Secretary-General's Advisory Board on Water and Sanitation.
    February 2012 - When Akihito undergoes heart bypass surgery, Naruhito temporarily fills in for the emperor during official functions.
    February 23, 2015 - During a press conference marking Naruhito's 55th birthday, Prince Naruhito comments on Japan's controversial role in World War II: "I myself did not experience the war...but I think that it is important today, when memories of the war are fading, to look back humbly on the past and correctly pass on the tragic experiences and history Japan pursued from the generation which experienced the war to those without direct knowledge."
    June 9, 2017 - Japan's parliament passes a historic bill that will allow Akihito to become the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in two centuries.
    December 1, 2017 - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announces that Emperor Akihito will stand down on April 30, 2019.
      April 1, 2019 - The Japanese government announces that Naruhito's reign will be known as the "Reiwa" era. The era, whose name includes the character for "harmony," will formally begin once the new Emperor is crowned on May 1.
      April 19, 2019 - The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will pay a state visit to Japan in late May, becoming Naruhito's first official foreign guests.