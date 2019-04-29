Naruhito Fast Facts

Japan's Naruhito: From Crown Prince to Emperor
Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito attends a wedding in Luxembourg in 2012. He is the oldest son of Emperor Akihito.
Naruhito is held by his mother, Crown Princess Michiko, after being born in Tokyo in February 1960. Naruhito's name means "a man who will acquire heavenly virtues."
Michiko plays with 2-year-old Naruhito in the gardens of the Togu Royal Palace in May 1961.
Naruhito walks with his parents on a beach at the Hayama Imperial Villa in June 1961.
Naruhito plays on a swing on his fifth birthday in February 1965.
Naruhito throws a paper airplane with his parents in October 1965.
Naruhito studies a globe with his mother in February 1968.
Naruhito paddles at the Children's Land playground in Yokohama, Japan, in June 1968.
Naruhito runs a relay race at his school in Tokyo in 1970.
Naruhito, front middle, plays a pinball game with his two siblings -- Sayako, left, and Fumihito -- in 1972. Watching them, from left, are their parents, Michiko and Akihito; their grandparents, Emperor Hirohito and Empress Nagako; their uncle Masahito; and their aunt Hanako.
Tomohide Gomi, honorary professor of Tokyo University, teaches Naruhito about the "Manyoshu" poetry anthology in 1977. Naruhito studied at Oxford University in England. He earned a degree from Gakushuin University in Tokyo.
Naruhito and his parents welcome former US President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan in 1989.
Naruhito chats with his fiancee, Masako Owada, in June 1993. Like his father, Naruhito married a commoner. Masako previously worked as a diplomat.
Naruhito leaves the sanctuary inside the palace where he attended wedding rites with his bride in June 1993.
Tokyo metro police control an excited crowd of "Masako admirers" before the start of a parade honoring Naruhito and his new wife in 1993.
Crown Princess Masako waves to the imperial household staff as she and Naruhito depart for their wedding parade.
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, left, lead their children and their spouses during a garden party in Tokyo in 1997.
Naruhito and Masako walk with their daughter, Aiko, during a family outing in August 2002. Aiko is their only child.
Naruhito and Masako attend the funeral of Akihito's cousin, Prince Takamado, in November 2002.
Naruhito takes a photo of photographers during a five-day visit to Portugal in May 2004.
Naruhito, center, takes part in Gakushuin University's alumni orchestra concert in July 2004.
Naruhito pays his respects to the late Pope John Paul II during a memorial service in Tokyo in April 2005.
Naruhito with his wife, Masako, and his daughter, Aiko, in November 2005.
Naruhito and his family mingle with Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands and members of her family during a trip to Apeldoorn, Netherlands, in 2006.
Princess Aiko dances in front of her parents during a school sports event in 2007.
Naruhito delivers a speech in Tokyo during a send-off ceremony for Japanese Olympians in 2008.
Naruhito is joined by his parents and other family members during a park visit in 2009.
Naruhito takes a photo of a rhinoceros while touring a reserve in Kenya in March 2010.
Naruhito, Aiko and Masako pose with their pets in December 2010.
Naruhito and Masako listen to Iwanuma Mayor Tsneaki Iguchi while touring the tsunami-devastated city in June 2011.
Naruhito and Masako trail Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko as they leave for Great Britain in 2012. They were going to attend a ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II's diamond jubilee.
Naruhito and Masako attend King Willem's inauguration ceremony in Amsterdam, Netherlands, in 2013.
Princess Aiko and her parents attend her graduation ceremony at the Gakushuin Primary School in March 2014.
Naruhito, second from left, joins his father as they greet the public at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo in December 2014.
Naruhito jogs around the Imperial Palace in Tokyo in February 2015.
Naruhito arrives in Paris in September 2018.
Naruhito waves with his father, who was delivering his final New Year's address in 2019.
Naruhito and Masako are greeted by Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, who were celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary in April 2019.