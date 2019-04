Nicolas Lambert/AFP/Getty Images Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito attends a wedding in Luxembourg in 2012. He is the oldest son of Emperor Akihito. Japan's Naruhito: From Crown Prince to Emperor

Japan's much-loved Emperor Akihito will stand down Tuesday, becoming the first Japanese monarch to abdicate his post in two centuries.

Crown Prince Naruhito, who has already assumed some of his father's duties, will become the country's 126th Emperor on Wednesday.

Naruhito will usher in the "Reiwa" era.