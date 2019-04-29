Breaking News
Japan's Akihito: His life in pictures

Updated 4:07 PM ET, Mon April 29, 2019

When he stands down on Tuesday, Emperor Akihito will become the first Japanese monarch in 200 years to abdicate his post.

Crown Prince Naruhito, who has already assumed some of his father's duties, will take over his role.

Akihito has cited health reasons for standing down. The 85-year-old has had health problems in recent years.

He will be remembered as a man prepared to break with tradition. He was the first Japanese emperor to marry a commoner, speak to his subjects live on television, and be hands-on in raising his children.

The emperor is a ceremonial but revered figure in Japan's constitutional monarchy. It is the oldest hereditary monarchy in the world, dating back 14 centuries.

In December 1933, Tsugunomiya Akihito was born to Emperor Hirohito and Empress Nagako. He was their fifth child and first son. According to Japanese legend, he is a direct descendant of Japan's first emperor Jimmu, circa 660 BC. Akihito means "shining pinnacle of virtue," and Tsugunomiya means "prince of the august succession and enlightened benevolence."
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Akihito, 14, uses a magnifying glass at the Peers School in Tokyo. At about the age of 5, Akihito was separated from his parents, in accordance with Japanese custom at the time, and raised and educated by chamberlains and tutors.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Akihito uses a scooter to whiz across the Imperial Palace grounds in 1948.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Akihito peers over the shoulder of his father, Emperor Hirohito.
AFP/Getty Images
During a seven-month world trip in 1953, Akihito sits on the promenade deck of a cruise ship headed from Hawaii to San Francisco.
The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images
Akihito wears traditional garb at a ceremony where he was proclaimed heir apparent to the throne. His outfit here was reported to be over 1,000 years old.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Akihito clears a hurdle during an equestrian event in Tokyo in 1952. It was staged as a send-off for Japanese Olympic riders.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Akihito during a shooting trip circa 1955.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
After graduating from Gakushuin University, Akihito attends a farewell party with other graduates in April 1956.
Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Akihito joins Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie for a hunt outside Tokyo in November 1956.
AP Photo
Akihito met his future wife, Michiko Shoda, at a tennis tournament. He was the first Japanese Emperor to marry someone outside of the aristocracy.
The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images
Akihito and Michiko pose in traditional Japanese wedding costumes before their marriage in April 1959.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Akihito and his wife after their wedding ceremony.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Members of the Japanese imperial family are photographed in 1961. Akihito is second from left, looking at his wife and their first son, Naruhito. They are joined by Akihito's parents, Emperor Hirohito and Empress Nagako, and his brother Masahito.
Keystone/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
Akihito arm-wrestlers Naruhito while Michiko looks on. The couple had another son, Fumihito, in 1965. Their only daughter, Sayako, was born in 1969.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Akihito in 1971.
Keystone/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
Akihito and Michiko are received at the White House by US President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan in 1987.
Dirck Halstead/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
Akihito drives to an imperial villa in 1989. Michiko is in the front passenger seat. Behind Akihito is his son Fumihito.
Kyodo News via Getty Images
Akihito walks during his enthronement ceremony in 1990. A year and 10 months after the death of his father, Akihito became the 125th Emperor of Japan.
The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images
Akihito and Michiko visit the Great Wall of China in 1992. It was the first visit to China by a Japanese monarch. During his stay, Akihito said he deplored the Japanese treatment of the Chinese before and during World War II.
Mike Fiala/AFP/Getty Images
Akihito and Michiko pose with police officers who had escorted them at Brazil's Curitiba Airport in 1997.
The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images
Akihito and Mexican President Vicente Fox wave to people while Fox visited Tokyo in 2003.
Toru Yamanaka/AFP/Getty Images
Akihito and Michiko walk on a beach in Shimoda, Japan, in 2004. Joining them were their son Fumihito and Fumihito's family: wife Kiko and daughters Mako and Kako.
The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images
Akihito talks with Malaysian King Syed Sirajuddin while Michiko meets with Queen Tuanku Fauziah in 2005.
The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images
During a visit to Honolulu in 2009, Akihito lays a wreath at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. Akihito has repeatedly expressed remorse for his country's actions before and during World War II.
AFP/Getty Images
Akihito and Michiko play tennis together in 2010.
The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images
Akihito and Michiko bow in front of collapsed buildings and houses after an earthquake and tsunami devastated Japan in 2011. After the disaster, Akihito made an unprecedented televised address -- the first time any Japanese emperor had spoken to the public on TV. "I truly hope the victims of the disaster never give up hope, take care of themselves and live strong for tomorrow," he said.
Kyodo/Pool/AP
Akihito and Michiko visit an evacuation shelter after the earthquake and tsunami in 2011.
Issei Kato/AFP/Getty Images
Akihito talks to evacuees at a shelter in Minamisanriku.
Kyodo/Pool/AP
Akihito and Michiko attend a New Year's ceremony in Tokyo in 2011.
The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images
Akihito hosts US President Barack Obama in April 2014.
Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group Editorial/Getty Images
Akihito and Michiko tour shops in Minamisanriku, Japan, in July 2014. They offered encouragement to store owners who were affected by the earthquake and tsunami in 2011.
The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images
Akihito leaves after speaking at the opening ceremony of the Diet, Japan's parliament, in January 2017.
Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images
Akihito and Michiko sit together during a flight to Vietnam in February 2017.
The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images
Akihito and Michiko attend the Japan Art Academy Award Ceremony in June 2017.
The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images
Akihito and Michiko greet US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as they arrive at the Imperial Palace in November 2017.
Eugene Hoshiko/AP
Akihito and Michiko wave to well-wishers from the balcony of the Imperial Palace in January 2018. Just a month earlier, it was announced that he would be abdicating in April 2019.
KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images
Akihito and Michiko attend a memorial service for war veterans in August 2018.
Eugene Hoshiko/AP
Akihito and Michiko listen to Indonesian percussion music as they attend an event in Hamamatsu, Japan, in November 2018.
Kyodo News via Getty Images
Akihito's final New Year's greetings draws a huge crowd at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo in January 2019.
The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images
Akihito and Michiko stroll outside the imperial villa in Hayama, Japan, in January 2019.
The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images
Akihito and Michiko meet well-wishers near the Hayama Imperial Villa.
Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images
Akihito arrives for a speech at the Diet in January 2019.
Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images
Akihito addresses the Diet.
Kyodo News via Getty Images
Akihito and Michiko take a brief stroll outside the Imperial Palace in Tokyo in April 2019.
The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images
Akihito and Michiko wave to well-wishers in Shima, Japan, in April 2019.
The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images
Akihito and Michiko wave after visiting the Jingu shrine in Ise, Japan, in April 2019.
Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool/AFP/Getty Images