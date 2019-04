(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- President Trump accused the New York attorney general of illegally investigating the National Riffle Association in a 'take down.' The group is roiled by accusations of misconduct among its leadership.

-- A 26-year-old male fashion model died after collapsing on the runway at Brazil's Sao Paulo Fashion Week.

-- Who says fast food can't be vegetarian? Burger King plans to roll out the Impossible Whopper across the United States.