(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- President Trump accused the New York attorney general of illegally investigating the National Riffle Association in a 'take down.' The group is roiled by accusations of misconduct among its leadership.
-- An Ohio 8-year-old's quick thinking saved him and his sister from an attempted kidnapping.
-- A 26-year-old male fashion model died after collapsing on the runway at Brazil's Sao Paulo Fashion Week.
-- Who says fast food can't be vegetarian? Burger King plans to roll out the Impossible Whopper across the United States.
-- Deadly attacks at houses of worship around the world show that hate knows no borders. Here's the latest on the San Diego synagogue shooting from the weekend.
-- Boeing executives faced shareholders today after 737 Max crashes chip away at the aircraft manufacturer's value.
-- Analysis: As Congress reconvenes, Trump prepares an all out resistance. He's fighting back against investigations brought by House Democrats.
-- Fisherman off Norway's coast were astonished to find this beluga whale wearing a harness. Marine experts believe it was trained by the Russian military.