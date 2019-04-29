Ugandan popstar and opposition politician Bobi Wine jailed

(CNN)Robert Kyagulanyi better known as Bobi Wine, the Ugandan Member of Parliament and popular musician was arrested and charged over protests on Monday by Ugandan authorities.
One of Wine's managers, Katongole Abdu Hakim said the charges related to a protest against Uganda's much maligned social media tax in July of last year. Hakim says that Wine has been remanded to Luzira prison until May 2.
In a statement, Uganda's Police Force said "The Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi who has repeatedly, shown blatant disregard for the law, was arrested, at Mulago roundabout.
"He faces additional charges of holding an illegal assembly and procession, after he was accused of organizing his supporters to escort him along the way."
The statement went on to say, "the police are granted powers and discretion in policing assemblies. And in all the instances above, the police had the legitimate reason to disperse rioters who did not conform with the Public Order Management Act (POMA)."
Signs of potential trouble for Wine came last Tuesday when police surrounded his home a day after canceling his nationwide shows because they said they failed to meet required safety standards.
Wine was removed from his car by police and escorted to his home while heading to a briefing he had called to address the concert cancellation and "police brutality."
The 36-year-old has signaled his interest to unseat President Yoweri Museveni, one of Africa's longest serving leaders, in the 2021 elections and has continued to speak out against his regime.
He won his parliamentary seat as an independent in 2017 and has since rallied opposition lawmakers to his side in his bid to end Museveni's 32-year-old rule.
His performances scheduled to hold in Uganda were canceled last year, and some of his songs that are highly critical of the government have been banned in the past.
The arrest is Wine's latest brush with the Ugandan authorities.
He was charged with treason last August and was only released from prison following widespread protests and intense pressure from activists and governments around the world.