Ugandan popstar and opposition politician Bobi Wine jailed

(CNN) Robert Kyagulanyi better known as Bobi Wine, the Ugandan Member of Parliament and popular musician was arrested and charged over protests on Monday by Ugandan authorities.

One of Wine's managers, Katongole Abdu Hakim said the charges related to a protest against Uganda's much maligned social media tax in July of last year. Hakim says that Wine has been remanded to Luzira prison until May 2.

In a statement, Uganda's Police Force said "The Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi who has repeatedly, shown blatant disregard for the law, was arrested, at Mulago roundabout.

"He faces additional charges of holding an illegal assembly and procession, after he was accused of organizing his supporters to escort him along the way."

The statement went on to say, "the police are granted powers and discretion in policing assemblies. And in all the instances above, the police had the legitimate reason to disperse rioters who did not conform with the Public Order Management Act (POMA)."

Read More