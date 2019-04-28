What's streaming in May

Breaking News

&lt;strong&gt;Netlfix &lt;/strong&gt;is debuting the documentary &lt;strong&gt;&quot;Knock Down the House&lt;/strong&gt;,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/04/24/politics/netflix-documentary-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-campaign/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;which&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;chronicles the 2018 congressional campaigns of four Democratic women, including freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.&lt;/a&gt; Here&#39;s some of what else will be streaming during the month:
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Charmed&quot; Season 1&lt;/strong&gt;: The CW &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/05/23/entertainment/holly-marie-combs-charmed-reboot/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;faced some backlash &lt;/a&gt;after they rebooted this popular series about a trio of sisters who are also witches. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
&quot;&lt;strong&gt;DC&#39;s Legends of Tomorrow&quot; Season 4&lt;/strong&gt;: Time-traveler Rip Hunter recruits a rag-tag team of heroes and villains in this spin-off that features characters introduced in &quot;Arrow&quot; and &quot;The Flash.&quot; &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;