California restaurants can now add a 1% surcharge to help fight climate change

(CNN) People eating out at California restaurants may start to see an optional 1% surcharge added to their bill.

The money will go to a public fund that helps farmers who use practices that reduce carbon in the atmosphere.

To participate in the Restore California Renewable Restaurant program, eateries can choose to add a 1% fee to every diner's check.

It would still be optional for customers, but if all diners at a certain eatery pay it, the haul would be more than enough to make the establishment carbon neutral, Anthony Myint, an organizer of the initiative, told CNN.

