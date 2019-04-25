A teacher ran out of sick days to stay with his cancer-stricken daughter, so his colleagues donated 100 days

(CNN) David Green is a history teacher and a father to a 16-month-old girl who was diagnosed with cancer.

The Mae Jemison High School teacher didn't have any more sick days that he could take to stay with his little girl, Kinsley. His daughter is getting treatment 100 miles from home and she needs him to be there when he can.

So, fellow educators in Huntsville, Alabama, chipped in with their sick days -- it added up to 100 days.

"We were blown away with the response that we received with the sick days. We were hoping to get a couple days so he could be here once a week," Megan Green, Kinsley's mother, told CNN. "It is a huge blessing and we can't wait until we are in the position to give back and help others."

Kinsley was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia six months ago and has been going through treatment since then. She still has three to four months of inpatient treatment, but will remain in treatment for the next two years.

