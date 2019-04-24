9th Circuit hears oral arguments in 'Remain-in-Mexico' case

(CNN) A federal appeals court heard oral arguments Wednesday in yet another challenge against one of the Trump administration's controversial immigration policies -- keeping some asylum seekers in Mexico for the duration of their immigration court proceedings.

The policy, informally known as "Remain in Mexico," has drawn the ire of immigration advocates and lawyers who argue that it puts migrants who are predominantly from Northern Triangle countries and seeking asylum in the US in harm's way.

The three-judge panel -- made up of two judges appointed by Democratic presidents and one appointed by a Republican -- grappled with whether the policy should be allowed to continue, diving into technical matters and raising concerns about the process itself without providing much indication about where they stood overall.

Judge Paul J. Watford, for example, expressed skepticism over not asking asylum seekers whether they fear returning to Mexico.

"I don't understand how the government is taking the view that you don't have to ask the person who is to be returned whether they have a fear of being returned to Mexico," Watford said. "I just don't see how that is not arbitrary and capricious."

