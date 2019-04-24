Elizabeth Warren, a US senator from Massachusetts, speaks during a campaign event in March 2019.
US Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the presidential race on March 5, a couple of days after Super Tuesday.

Warren became a progressive star by taking on Wall Street after the 2007 financial crisis.

In recent years, her main target has been President Donald Trump.

"He is just the latest and most extreme symptom of what's gone wrong in America," the Massachusetts senator said in February 2019 as she officially launched her campaign. "A product of a rigged system that props up the rich and powerful and kicks dirt on everyone else. So once he's gone, we can't pretend that none of this ever happened."

Warren made clear that she would not shy away from the pugilistic tone and themes that catapulted her to national prominence: economic equality, government accountability and the reining in of big corporations.

Warren is held by her father, Donald Herring, soon after she was born in Oklahoma City in 1949. "My daddy worked hard his whole life," Warren said when she posted this picture to Facebook on Father's Day 2014. "He sold fencing and carpeting, and ended up as a maintenance man. He and my mother never had much, but he said that his life was a success because his four kids had more opportunities than he had."
A young Warren sits with her mother, Pauline. "When I was 12, my daddy had a heart attack," Warren wrote on Facebook in 2017. "All three of my brothers were off in the military, and Daddy was out of work for a long time. We lost our family station wagon, and we were about an inch away from losing our home. One day, I walked into my mother's room and found her crying. She said, 'We are not going to lose this house.' She wiped her eyes, blew her nose, and pulled on her best dress -- the one she wore to funerals and graduations. At 50 years old, she walked down the street and got her first paying job: answering the phones at Sears. That minimum wage job saved our home, and my mother saved our family."
Warren poses for a Christmas photo with her brother John. All three of her brothers served in the military.
In the late 1960s, Warren attended George Washington University on a debate scholarship. She dropped out after two years to get married, but she graduated from the University of Houston in 1970.
Warren holds her newborn daughter, Amelia, in 1971. She and her first husband, Jim Warren, had two children before divorcing in 1980.
Warren with her three brothers -- Don, John and David -- in 1980. After graduating from college, Warren worked as a speech pathologist at a New Jersey elementary school. She then got a law degree and taught at the Rutgers School of Law before becoming a professor at the University of Houston Law Center. She's also been a professor at the University of Texas Law School, the University of Pennsylvania Law School and Harvard Law School.
Warren and her second husband, Bruce Mann. She posted this old photo to Facebook in 2016 along with a story about how she proposed to him. They were married in 1980.
Warren teaches at the University of Pennsylvania Law School in the early 1990s.
US Sen. Barack Obama listens to Warren speak during a roundtable discussion about predatory lending in 2008. Warren is an expert on bankruptcy law and was an adviser to the National Bankruptcy Review Commission in the 1990s. In 1989, Warren co-authored the book "As We Forgive Our Debtors: Bankruptcy and Consumer Credit in America."
Warren takes her seat to testify before the House Budget Committee in 2009. The United States was battling a recession at the time, and Warren had been appointed to a congressional oversight panel overseeing the $700 billion Troubled Assets Relief Program.
Warren and Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner listen to President Barack Obama at the White House in September 2010. Obama was appointing Warren to be his assistant and special adviser to the Treasury Secretary in order to launch the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Warren had long called for a federal agency designed to protect consumers from fraudulent or misleading financial products.
Warren and US Sen. Scott Brown, right, make fun of each other during an annual St. Patrick's Day breakfast in Boston. Warren announced in 2011 that she would be challenging Brown for his Senate seat..
Warren speaks to constituents at a campaign event in Scituate, Massachusetts, in May 2012.
Warren takes a morning walk with her dog Otis on the Harvard University Business School campus in May 2012.
Warren stands with family members after giving a speech in Springfield, Massachusetts, in June 2012. Warren has several grandchildren.
President Barack Obama greets Warren at a fundraiser in Boston in June 2012.
Warren speaks at the Democratic National Convention in September 2012.
Warren greets supporters during a campaign event at Boston University.
Warren takes the stage after defeating Brown for a Senate seat in November 2012.
Warren listens during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs in May 2013.
Warren meets with Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland in April 2016.
Warren campaigns with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in June 2016.
Warren, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, questions Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf in September 2016. Warren unleashed a verbal barrage at Stumpf, calling the embattled bank boss "gutless" and demanding he step down. Her diatribe was the most forceful condemnation yet of Wells Fargo, who fired more than 5,000 employees over the years for creating fake accounts without customer knowledge. The employees created the fraudulent accounts to meet bank quotas and were allegedly threatened with firing if they didn't comply.
In January 2017, Warren posted this photo of her and Obama together. Obama was leaving after two terms as President.
Warren holds a transcript of her speech in the Senate Chamber after she was cut off during the debate over Attorney General-designate Jeff Sessions in February 2017. In an extremely rare rebuke, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell silenced Warren after he determined that she violated a Senate rule against impugning another senator. Warren was reading from a 1986 letter in which Coretta Scott King, the widow of Martin Luther King Jr., was critical of Sessions -- who at the time was a nominee to be a federal judge.
