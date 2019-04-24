Elizabeth Warren, a US senator from Massachusetts, speaks during a campaign event in March 2019.

US Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the presidential race on March 5, a couple of days after Super Tuesday.

Warren became a progressive star by taking on Wall Street after the 2007 financial crisis.

In recent years, her main target has been President Donald Trump.

"He is just the latest and most extreme symptom of what's gone wrong in America," the Massachusetts senator said in February 2019 as she officially launched her campaign. "A product of a rigged system that props up the rich and powerful and kicks dirt on everyone else. So once he's gone, we can't pretend that none of this ever happened."

Warren made clear that she would not shy away from the pugilistic tone and themes that catapulted her to national prominence: economic equality, government accountability and the reining in of big corporations.