This device might just be the solution to your snoring

According to the National Sleep Foundation, an estimated 90 million Americans snore. Of course, knowing they're not alone likely does little to help snorers — or their beleaguered partners — sleep at night.

Zyppah ($99.95; zyppah.com) wants to fix that. The dentist-designed device (whose name is "Happy Z" spelled backward) tackles snoring on two fronts. First, Zyppah pushes your jaw forward slightly to open your throat and help air flow more smoothly. Next, Zyppah's "patented tongue elastic" keeps your tongue from lolling back and blocking your newly opened airway. The promised result? A quieter, and thus more restful, night's sleep.

Zyppah works because snoring isn't caused by the nose; instead, it's what happens when a person's airway is obstructed because the tongue or the muscles in the roof of the mouth or the back of the throat relax and partially block the flow of air. This is why people tend to snore the worst when sleeping on their backs, and also why nasal strips and sprays are of little use in the fight against sounding like an angry goose while you snooze.

Mandibular Advancement Devices have been around for a while, and can be a safe, simple, and cost-effective way to stop snoring. Zyppah's addition of the stabilizing tongue strap, which it compares to a seatbelt, is a novel approach to making such devices all the more effective, and so far its results are promising: a clinical trial commissioned by Zyppah saw 91% of participants report an improvement in their snoring.

Zyppah is a "boil and bite" device, meaning you heat it up and then mold it to your teeth for a custom fit. That said, some users do report the device falling out of their mouths partway through the night. Zyppah is not suitable for those with sleep apnea.

Zyppah offers a 90-day money-back guarantee and promises a full refund if it turns out this isn't the fix for you. That means you've got nothing to lose by giving it a shot!