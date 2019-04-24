The most comfortable men's and women's workwear for every budget

Dressing for the office doesn't have to mean spending 9 to 5 in stuffy, uncomfortable clothing. On the other hand, you don't want to look like you're wearing last night's sweatpants, either. Thankfully, today's clothing companies are on your side, with technical fabrics and clean, modern silhouettes that are not only professional, but ultra comfortable.

From soft moisture-wicking polos, to 100% silk dresses, to luxurious cashmere sweaters, dressing for the office has never been more stylish or enjoyable. We've rounded up 12 everyday workwear pieces for men and women that are classic, stylish and as comfortable as your favorite pajamas. Ranging from $60 to $269, these pieces could become your new workwear wardrobe staples.

Scroll down to peruse our top 12 comfortable workwear picks, because you shouldn't have to sacrifice comfort while you work.

Women's Workwear

DH New York Ruffle Sleeve Top ($79, originally $158; saksfifthavenue.com)

This stylish ruffle sleeve top is perfect to wear with everything from dressy trousers to skirts to jeans, and it's made of a super soft rayon, nylon and spandex blend that makes it comfortable enough to wear all day long.

Mid-Rise Jersey Sash Pants ($35.94, originally $59.90; express.com)

With a banded elastic waist, these slip-on jersey pants are so soft and relaxed that they feel like sweatpants. But thanks to their tapered silhouette and sash tie, they look professional and chic enough for the office.

Gal Meets Glam Delia Summer Crepe Jumpsuit ($168; nordstrom.com)

This draped cowl neck jumpsuit is made from a lightweight crepe to help keep you comfortable and dry all summer long.

Equipment Slim Signature Blouse ($230; shopbop.com)

Nothing is more comfortable or professional than a gorgeous silk shirt, and that's exactly what this Equipment blouse is. Made from the brand's signature silk crepe material, its loose-fitting silhouette works beautifully with trousers or skirts and under blazers and jackets for a look that will impress everyone at the office.

Danielle Silk Dress ($269; clubmonaco.com)

Like the Equipment blouse above, this 100% silk maxi-dress from Club Monaco is buttery-soft and ultra comfortable, yet still professional and chic enough to wear to the office, on weekends or even on vacation. The possibilities are endless.

Two-Button Blazer In Seasonless Stretch ($169; anntaylor.com)

A blazer is a quintessential workwear piece, and this Ann Taylor blazer is designed to be worn everywhere, every day and every season, thanks to its comfortable stretch fabric and flattering silhouette.

Men's Workwear

Composite Slim-Fit Polo ($85; ministryofsupply.com)

Made with an extra-fine, washable merino wool that has natural antimicrobial and moisture-wicking properties, this shirt not only keeps you cool and dry, but it's so soft you'll never want to take it off.

Faherty Belmar Reversible Cotton Sport Shirt ($148; nordstrom.com)

This two-in-one shirt has a soft gray twill on one side and an even softer chambray material on the other, for a reversible style that's versatile and cozy.

Jetsetter Stretch Italian Cotton Suit Pant ($150; bonobos.com)

These Jetsetter suit pants are made from breathable, 100% cotton for a style that's not only sleek and professional but also comfortable for travel, work and anywhere in between.

Everyday Cashmere V-Neck Sweater ($98; jcrew.com)

A cashmere sweater is the ultimate luxurious comfort piece for any wardrobe, and this V-neck style from J.Crew is no exception -- especially for such an affordable price!

Extra-Slim Black Performance Stretch Wool-Blend Suit Jacket ($148.80, originally $248; express.com)

Made from a smooth, stretch fabric, this sleek and classic blazer is comfortable enough to wear all day without losing its shape.

ABC Pant Slim Tech Canvas ($128; lululemon.com)

Performance tech meets business casual with these pants from Lululemon. Inspired by five-pocket jeans and made from a cotton-blend Tech Canvas fabric, they're built for comfort and all-day wear.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.