Save space when you travel carry-on only with this genius piece of luggage

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now on the CNN Store. Each week, our staff chooses a product to feature that we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting Genius Pack G4 Carry-On (starting at $179.99, originally $298; store.cnn.com).

The struggle of packing is universal, but fortunately, there are many travel products, from inserts to suitcases to carry-ons, that make it easier. And a smart bag doesn't mean it's filled with the latest tech, but rather that it has an intelligent design.

That's precisely what the Genius Pack G4 Carry-On (starting at $179.99, originally $298; store.cnn.com) aims to do. It doesn't have an LED screen, a built-in cable or even a battery for charging devices. However, it has specially designed compartments and built-in organizers that can make traveling that much smoother — at least where packing is concerned.

For starters, it will fit in the overhead bins on most airplanes with a modest size (22-by-14-by-9 including the wheels and handle). Plus, it is still relatively light at just under 8 pounds. If you bring more back than you took, you'll be happy to know that through a process of unzipping, it can expand by 25% its normal size.

The Genius Pack G4 has dedicated pockets for laundry, socks, undergarments, and of course, chargers. Having places designed to hold items of this size lets you take advantage of the usable space inside a piece of luggage.

If you want to talk tech, that laundry section has a proprietary compression tech that can help your clothes take 50% less space. That's impressive, especially for long trips, and it makes it easier to do a wash upon arrival.

At $179.99, you're getting a dependable carry-on that lets you use the most of the space it can handle.

Plus, it comes in several colors.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.