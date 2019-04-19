Celebrate DNA Day with these massive savings to popular at-home DNA kits

April 25 is National DNA Day, which honors the discovery of DNA's double helix in 1953 and the completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003. To mark the event, many at-home DNA kit purveyors are slashing the prices of their ancestry, health and even dog DNA kits, so learning about who we are and where we come from is affordable and accessible.

And for many retailers, Ancestry DNA and LivingDNA in particular, these markdowns are some of the lowest prices of the year, making this week one of the best times to purchase the DNA kit you've been considering.

Like most good deals, these savings won't last for long. We've created this shortlist of all the major DNA kit sales happening right now so you can spend less time searching for sales and more time building out your family tree.

From April 19 until April 25, Ancestry will be slashing the price of its Ancestry DNA kit for just $69, one of the lowest markdowns you'll see all year. What makes Ancestry DNA so special? Where it differs from other kits on the market is that the site also matches up DNA to people who may be distant relatives. From there, you can tap into Ancestry's massive collection of online records, databases and more to map out a more comprehensive family tree.

Save 30% off 23andMe's most comprehensive DNA kit, its Health + Ancestry Kit, plus score free gift wrap from April 20 until May 13. This kit runs over 75 health-specific reports, as well as analyzes your DNA from over 1,000 different regions so that you can better understand how your genes affect both your health and your history.

This DNA Day, get $40 off Living DNA's popular 3-in-1 ancestry DNA test. For just $59, you'll be able to unlock your family history and trace your origins from both your maternal ancestors and paternal ancestors. With this information, you'll be able to see how both sides of your family have moved across the globe over the course of thousands of years.

Ever wondered how your genes might be influencing your health? Vitagene hopes to take the guesswork out of dieting, by using your DNA sample to provide a customized meal plan, showcase the right food choices based on your genetics, and help you better understand the types and frequency of workouts best suited for your body. Currently, its Ancestry Test Kit & Personalized Health Plan is just $79 and its Premium Health DNA Kit + Ancestry DNA Test & Reports is just $99.

Your furry friends can also get in on the DNA Day action. DNA My Dog's Breed Identification Test, which can pinpoint your pup's personality traits, breed mix, predisposition to certain diseases and more is on sale this DNA Day for just $59.