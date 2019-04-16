15 vibrant products that will brighten up your day

Spring may finally be here, but you wouldn't know it in the Midwest -- and all across the US, April showers mean that there are still some dreary days to come.

We've rounded up 15 vibrant products across tech, home, lifestyle, and health to help counteract the gloom.

Shop our picks to bring a little brightness into your life, no matter what the forecast says.

These products will remind you that warm, sunny days really are just around the corner — we promise!

1. Repel windproof umbrella ($22.95; amazon.com)

This sturdy yet compact umbrella from Repel features aTeflon coating to better deflect water, while the yellow option will inject a sunshiny feeling into rainy days.

2. Urban Outfitters Squeeze the Day bath mat ($39; urbanoutfitters.com)

A punny bath mat from Urban Outfitters to brighten your morning routine.

3. Nest grapefruit-scented candle ($42; nordstrom.com)

This "zesty and effervescent" candle from Nest offers a twist on the classic mood-boosting citrus scent, blending pink grapefruit with lily of the valley and coriander blossom.

4. Herschel 'Pop Quiz' backpack ($75; nordstrom.com)

Whether you're on your way to work or class, add a fun pop of color to your commute with this pack from trusted outfitter Herschel.

5. Bouq's Canary bouquet ($79; bouqs.com)

Fresh flowers are pretty much guaranteed to give even the dreariest day a boost. This lovely arrangement from online retailer Bouqs — which includes canary lilies, sunflowers, and daisies — can be delivered straight to your door.

6. Leah Goren Marcella vase ($24; anthropologie.com)

Don't forget a colorful floral vase to hold those spring blooms!

7. Joules rain jacket ($69.96, originally $139.95; nordstrom.com)

Stay dry and happy in spring showers with this waterproof jacket from Joules, which comes in six vibrant colors and is currently 50% off.

8. Patagonia Men's Torrentshell jacket ($129; patagonia.com)

Men can't go wrong with Patagonia's beloved Torrentshell jacket, a waterproof yet breathable raincoat made from 100% recycled nylon fabric in plenty of eye-catching shades.

9. Casetify Palm iPhone case (from $18, originally $29.95; casetify.com)

We love this tropical case from Casetify, which can be ordered to fit everything from an iPhone 4 to X. The Adeline floral case (from $35; casetify.com) is another lovely option to protect your phone while offering a little glimpse of spring every time you pull it out.

10. Urbanears Plattan II wireless Bluetooth headphones ($49.98, originally $100; nordstrom.com)

Not only do these over-ear headphones come in three cool colors (including this pretty powder pink), but they boast 30 hours of playing time — meaning you can cue up a happy playlist for just about as long as you want.

11. Target Summer Treats doormat ($12.99; target.com)

A cute doormat to help you dream of warmer days to come, even if it's still not quite beach weather.

12. Helo Birdie Seaview art print (from $27.99; society6.com)

Add a slice of paradise to your walls with this colorful Helo Birdie print from Society6, which comes in five sizes and can also be ordered with a chic frame (from $53.99; society6.com).

13. SugarBearHair gummy vitamins ($56.98; amazon.com)

Look forward to taking your vitamins every morning with these delicious gummies, which are full of biotin, B12, vitamin C, folic acid, and vitamin D.

14. Hunter Original tall rain boots ($150; zappos.com)

There's a reason you've probably seen these boots everywhere: they keep feet (and calves) bone dry, and come in plenty of fun shades to help you smile while splashing through puddles.

15. Urban Outfitters Gemma throw pillow ($39; urbanoutfitters.com)

Throw pillows are an easy way to brighten your decor for spring, and these from Urban Outfitters look like little suns. For a less expensive option, check out these yellow tufted throw pillows from Target ($13.99; target.com).

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.