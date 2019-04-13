Get ready to use the Force — 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' lands Nov. 15

Story highlights EA's "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" will launch on Nov. 15, 2019.

Pre-orders are opening soon for the highly anticipated title that lets you journey from padawan to Jedi.

Alongside the announcement of a title for Episode IX and glimpsing our first look of a teaser trailer, Star Wars celebration is going full throttle. And yes, you guessed it. We now have more details on the heavily anticipated EA title "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order."

The latest video game in the Star Wars galaxy will land for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 ($299.99; amazon.com) and PC on Nov. 15, 2019. Even better, pre-orders will start today.

We already know that "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" is a third-person action adventure game, but even more info has been revealed. The game has an authentic Lucas Film approved story set after "Star Wars Episode III — Revenge of the Sith." You'll play as Cal Kestis, a young padawan with quite a journey ahead of him.

This, of course, is a dark period in the Star Wars history, a time when Jedis have gone into hiding. You can bet that the game will follow Kestis through his quest to master the force and the art of the lightsaber. This includes unique controls for lightsaber wielding and using the Force. Plus, through Kestis' Jedi training, you'll make use of melee combinations for an innovative gameplay experience.

EA and Respawn are focusing on creating astonishing graphics, a rich storyline and innovative gameplay. You'll first land on Bracca, a new Star Wars planet that should feel right at home for fans of the franchise. Along the multipart single-player story, you'll encounter friendly droids, familiar faces from a galaxy far, far away, Empire forces and many surprises.

Either way, fans will enter a new part of the galaxy and an exciting chapter of the franchise with "Fallen Order." And who knows, you might complete the journey from padawan to Jedi.

Plus if you're itching to participate in multiplayer ship fights or go up against stormtroopers, EA's "Star Wars Battlefront II" is available for the Xbox One ($19.38, originally $29.99; amazon.com) and PlayStation 4 ($15.94, originally $29.99; amazon.com). While you're at it, head to CNN Coupons to save even more on Amazon.

Check out the full first look trailer for "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order."

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.