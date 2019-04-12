cnn
Journey to another galaxy or fly like a bird with these drones at a steep discount

Jacob Krol, CNN Underscored
Fri April 12, 2019

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now in the CNN Store. Each week, our staff features a product we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the Star Wars Propel Drone ($49.95, originally $149.95; store.cnn.com) and the Bionic Bird ($99, originally $149.95; store.cnn.com).

If you've been thinking about trying your hand at flying a drone, now's the time to do it, with two variations available at a steep discount.

Both the Star Wars Propel Drone ($49.95, originally $149.95; store.cnn.com) and Bionic Bird ($99, originally $149.95; store.cnn.com) are beginner drones that have fun features.

The Star Wars drones from Propel will let you turn your yard into a galaxy far, far away -- or at least get a little closer to it. Propel offers these drones in Tie Advanced X1 or 74-Z Speeder Bike models. I've been testing the Tie Advanced X1.

With any of these, you get an excellent experience straight out of the box, complete with lights and a soundtrack. Plus they're relatively easy to fly with the included remote or via the companion app for iOS or Android. Don't expect a full-sized starship. These are tiny drones that do an excellent job of recreating the ships in miniature and can zip around.

You can also have these drones perform stunts like a 360-degree flip, and have some fun with games built into the app. At $49.95, these are a perfect gift for friends, family and even yourself.

If you want a drone that's a little more conspicuous, the Bionic Bird is modeled on a bird. It's shaped like a bird, and it flaps its wings, soars and glides like a bird. It even charges on an egg-shaped charger, which takes the theme to another level. Unlike the Propel drones, which include a remote, you'll need to use the companion app on a smartphone. But once connected, the flying experience isn't too bad and the Bionic Bird performs well outdoors and indoors.

I think for beginners, or those who want an experience more equivalent to other drones from Parrot or DJI, you'll likely have a better time with the Star Wars Propel Drones. These are also a bit cheaper. However, if you want to have an unusual creature taking flight under your control, the Bionic Bird may be the best choice.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.