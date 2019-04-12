Journey to another galaxy or fly like a bird with these drones at a steep discount

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now in the CNN Store. Each week, our staff features a product we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the Star Wars Propel Drone ($49.95, originally $149.95; store.cnn.com) and the Bionic Bird ($99, originally $149.95; store.cnn.com).

If you've been thinking about trying your hand at flying a drone, now's the time to do it, with two variations available at a steep discount.

Both the Star Wars Propel Drone ($49.95, originally $149.95; store.cnn.com) and Bionic Bird ($99, originally $149.95; store.cnn.com) are beginner drones that have fun features.

The Star Wars drones from Propel will let you turn your yard into a galaxy far, far away -- or at least get a little closer to it. Propel offers these drones in Tie Advanced X1 or 74-Z Speeder Bike models. I've been testing the Tie Advanced X1.

With any of these, you get an excellent experience straight out of the box, complete with lights and a soundtrack. Plus they're relatively easy to fly with the included remote or via the companion app for iOS or Android. Don't expect a full-sized starship. These are tiny drones that do an excellent job of recreating the ships in miniature and can zip around.

You can also have these drones perform stunts like a 360-degree flip, and have some fun with games built into the app. At $49.95, these are a perfect gift for friends, family and even yourself.

If you want a drone that's a little more conspicuous, the Bionic Bird is modeled on a bird. It's shaped like a bird, and it flaps its wings, soars and glides like a bird. It even charges on an egg-shaped charger, which takes the theme to another level. Unlike the Propel drones, which include a remote, you'll need to use the companion app on a smartphone. But once connected, the flying experience isn't too bad and the Bionic Bird performs well outdoors and indoors.

I think for beginners, or those who want an experience more equivalent to other drones from Parrot or DJI, you'll likely have a better time with the Star Wars Propel Drones. These are also a bit cheaper. However, if you want to have an unusual creature taking flight under your control, the Bionic Bird may be the best choice.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.