Sudanese protesters block a street with bricks and burning tires as military forces attempted to disperse the ongoing sit-in outside Khartoum's army headquarters on Monday, June 3. Several protesters were killed and dozens injured when the military opened fire to break up the sit-in, according to a local doctors' union.
Ashraf Shazly/AFP/Getty Images

In pictures: Sudan in transition

Updated 6:26 AM ET, Mon June 3, 2019

After three decades in power, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir was ousted and arrested in an April military coup.

Protests against his rule began in late 2018 over the rising cost of living, and they escalated into a push for Bashir's removal from office, with mass rallies and sit-ins outside the presidential compound and army headquarters.

In February, Bashir declared a yearlong state of emergency in response to the protests.

The military, which dissolved the government, initially said it would remain in power for up to two years, despite large street protests against their rule. An agreement was reached in May for a three-year transition period.

Sudanese forces are deployed around Khartoum's army headquarters on June 3. Protesters are rallying against the interim military council that has ruled the country since a coup ousted long-time President Omar Al-Bashir in April.
Ashraf Shazly/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters gather for a sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan, on Sunday, May 19.
Mohamed El-Shahed/AFP/Getty Images
Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the military council that assumed power in Sudan, prays during a Ramadan event in Khartoum on Saturday, May 18.
AP Photo
Sudanese army soldiers gather as people rally in front of the Presidential Palace in downtown Khartoum on May 18.
Mohamed El-Shahed/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters wave national flags at a sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum on Thursday, May 2.
Salih Basheer/AP
Students march during a sit-in outside the army headquarters in Khartoum on Monday, April 29.
Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators attend Friday prayers outside the army headquarters on April 19.
Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters shout slogans as they carry a soldier flashing the victory sign outside the army headquarters on Thursday, April 18.
Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters participate in a sit-in in Khartoum on Wednesday, April 17.
Salih Basheer/AP
Demonstrators rally near the military headquarters in Khartoum on Monday, April 15.
Salih Basheer/AP
Lt. Gen. Omar Zain al-Abdin, head of the Sudanese military council's political committee, addresses journalists in Khartoum on Friday, April 12, one day after Bashir was ousted.
ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters gather on April 12 near the military headquarters in Khartoum.
AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators cheer on Thursday, April 11, after an announcement that Bashir had been detained "in a safe place."
Stringer/Reuters
A protester kisses a soldier on the head during a rally in Khartoum on April 11.
AFP/Getty Images
Protesters cheer outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum on April 11. They were demanding that Bashir step down.
Stringer/Reuters
Sudan's defense minister goes on television April 11 to say Bashir's government has been dissolved.
Sudan state TV
Demonstrators stand on a military vehicle April 11 as they cheer and flash the sign of victory.
AFP/Getty Images
A billboard in Khartoum bears an image of Alaa Salah, a Sudanese woman who became the face of anti-government demonstrations.
AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators block the vehicle of a military officer on April 11.
Reuters
Demonstrators chant slogans as they gather in a street in central Khartoum.
Ahmed Mustafa/AFP/Getty Images
Salah, the woman propelled to internet fame after clips of her leading protest chants went viral, addresses protesters on Wednesday, April 10.
AFP/Getty Images
Sudanese soldiers transport a body near the military headquarters on Tuesday, April 9. The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said 22 people, including five soldiers, had been killed in mass protests.
AFP/Getty Images
A person writes "Down with Bashir" during an April 9 demonstration in Khartoum.
Stringer/EPA-EFE/REX
People protest Monday, April 8, in front of the military headquarters in Khartoum.
STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images
A protester shows bullet cartridges during an April 8 demonstration.
STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters sit atop a military vehicle as soldiers stand nearby on Sunday, April 7.
AFP/Getty Images
Protesters run for cover Saturday, April 6, as tear-gas canisters are fired by police.
AFP/Getty Images
A protester retreats from tear gas during an anti-government demonstration on Sunday, February 24.
STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images
A protester carries a Bashir portrait on Friday, February 8. It reads, "Down and that is all."
AFP/Getty Images
People take part in an anti-government demonstration in Omdurman, Sudan, on Tuesday, January 29.
AFP/Getty Images
A protester is seen in the midst of tear gas during clashes with security forces in Khartoum in December 2018.
AP