Ashraf Shazly/AFP/Getty Images Sudanese protesters block a street with bricks and burning tires as military forces attempted to disperse the ongoing sit-in outside Khartoum's army headquarters on Monday, June 3. Several protesters were killed and dozens injured when the military opened fire to break up the sit-in, according to a local doctors' union. In pictures: Sudan in transition

Ashraf Shazly/AFP/Getty Images Sudanese protesters block a street with bricks and burning tires as military forces attempted to disperse the ongoing sit-in outside Khartoum's army headquarters on Monday, June 3. Several protesters were killed and dozens injured when the military opened fire to break up the sit-in, according to a local doctors' union.

After three decades in power, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir was ousted and arrested in an April military coup.

Protests against his rule began in late 2018 over the rising cost of living, and they escalated into a push for Bashir's removal from office, with mass rallies and sit-ins outside the presidential compound and army headquarters.

In February, Bashir declared a yearlong state of emergency in response to the protests.

The military, which dissolved the government, initially said it would remain in power for up to two years, despite large street protests against their rule. An agreement was reached in May for a three-year transition period.