Save big on your spring wardrobe with this exclusive deal

Some people love the rush of shopping for clothes in a store. Others like the convenience of shopping online and trying on clothes at home. Some people dislike shopping altogether and would rather have someone else do it for them. But what if we told you that there's a way to bring the best parts of each of these shopping experiences together into one easy, affordable and convenient service? Enter Frank and Oak.

Montreal-based retailer Frank and Oak is shaking up the world of subscription fashion services and changing the way customers shop, with its new monthly subscription service called "Style Plan." The brand is already committed to making quality and budget-friendly clothing for men and women, using sustainable practices and fabrics, reducing its carbon footprint and inspiring customers' sense of style. Now its subscription service aims to take the fuss out of shopping altogether.

The way Frank and Oak's Style Plan works is simple: You answer a few questions about your style, fit and color preferences, and a stylist will curate a selection of pieces to send directly to your door for just $25, which is credited toward any item you keep. Unlike many other fashion subscription services, Style Plan allows you to preview your box before it's shipped, so you can confirm, customize or skip your monthly order (for free!). Once you receive your box, you have a full week to try on your pieces and decide which to keep (if any) and send back whatever you don't want, free of charge. You can skip a monthly box or cancel at any time. Styles range from as low as $29 to just $149, and you'll receive 20% off any pieces you decide to keep.

Frank and Oak's style is all about pieces that are easily mixed and matched and not only look good, but make you feel good too. From organic cotton denim in both classic fits and trendy silhouettes, like tapered Stevie high-waisted jeans ($89.50; frankandoak.com) or slim stretch Dylan jeans ($69.50; frankandoak.com), to appealing dresses like this short-sleeve camp collar printed dress ($129; frankandoak.com), to organic cotton and recycled polyester terry sweatshirts ($69.50; frankandoak.com), shoppers can refresh their wardrobes, stock up on quality basics, or find pieces that do good for the environment, hassle-free. No matter how you prefer to shop or what your style is, Frank and Oak's Style Plan will help curate a wardrobe that's easy, stylish and sustainable.

