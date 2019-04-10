Wayfair's massive 36-hour sale is offering deals better than Black Friday

Story highlights Wayfair's largest sale of the year is here

Wayfair's largest sale of the year is here, which means there's no better time to buy that couch you've always wanted or the lamp you've been eyeing for a couple weeks. Wayfair's 36-hour sale it calls Way Day begins at noon on April 10. You'll be able to shop Wayfair's best deals and snag savings even bigger than Black Friday.

If you don't already know, Wayfair is one of the world's largest online destinations for everything home. It has a portfolio of brands with over 14 million items, so there's something for everyone and for every home. Plus, its easy-to-navigate website makes shopping a quick and simple process.

You'll be able to take advantage of some serious savings on Way Day, from 80% off popular styles for every space to thousands of flash deals. Plus, there's free shipping on everything. If you don't know where to start, we've compiled some of the top offerings across Wayfair and its brands to give you a quick roundup of where to find the best deals.

And if you're interested in alerts, visit Wayfair's Way Day page to stay up to date on everything from featured sales to flash deals.

Savings by brand:

Wayfair: When it comes to Wayfair products, you can get up to 80% off certain products. If you're interested in shopping by room or product category, here are helpful shortcuts.

AllModern: If you're interested in modern, contemporary home furnishings, check out AllModern during Way Day. You'll find products up to 80% off, and can shop mini promos and specific style events.

Birch Lane: Browse Birch Lane if you would describe your home's style as classic. The up-to-80% off applies to Birch Lane products, and the site is offering its own mini promos as well.

Joss & Main: If you consider yourself the stylish type, check out Joss & Main. The Way Day-wide savings of up to 80% off applies, and you can shop top brands like Sunbrella, Hooker and Cynthia Rowley for less.

Early top picks:

Amherst Upholstered Platform Bed ($175.05, originally $369; wayfair.com)

Warwickshire Wood Storage Bench ($99.99, originally $162.50; wayfair.com)

Helgeson Cream/Tan Area Rug ($39.99, originally $118; wayfair.com)

State Line Executive Chair ($171.42, originally $370; wayfair.com)

Hanneman Pouf ($76.99, originally $117; wayfair.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.