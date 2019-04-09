Get the teeth you've always wanted with the latest sale from this startup

CNN Underscored partnered with Candid to create this content. When you make a purchase, CNN receives revenue. CNN news staff is not involved in the selections or product reviews. For more on what we do and how we do it, visit our About Us page.

The new-look, direct-to-consumer trend has been in full swing for a while, with hidebound industries from mattresses to razors being disrupted by agile startups that cut out the middleman and give consumers quality products at cheaper prices.

The teeth straightening and brightening industry is an industry ripe for a shake up, captured as it is by layers of go-betweens and the overhead costs and hassle of in-office care.

Enter Candid, a new company that helps people have the teeth they've always wanted at prices they can afford. Founded in 2017 by a team of startup veterans with experience across healthcare, hospitality, tech and finance, the brand is backed by serious pedigree and it's already making waves. Candid sends orthodontist-prescribed clear aligners directly to your home, making it easier to straighten and brighten your teeth — all for 65% less than braces, according to the company's claims.

Intrigued? Candid is running an offer for 50% off the Starter Kit ($47.50, originally $95; candidco.com). Use the code NEWYOU50 at checkout to take advantage of the offer.

How's it work?

You start by ordering Candid's at-home starter kit or booking a free visit to a Candid Studio. Both the starter kit and studio are designed to give orthodontists all the information they need to design your custom treatment plan and — round of applause — to do so in only 30 minutes. (The less time sitting in waiting rooms the better, we say.)

While it's hard to top the comfort of your own home, the Studio experience feels luxurious and premium, two words you probably never thought could be applied to anything dentistry related. But trust us: these Studios are swank, svelte and staffed by knowledgeable professionals who make the process of scanning your teeth a breeze.

Next, a licensed orthodontist will review your plan with you, giving you the white-glove treatment as they walk you through an interactive 3D digital model showing how your teeth will adjust over time. From there, you can purchase your aligners for the all-inclusive price of $1,900. (Monthly financing options start from just $88.)

And boom! Your full set of custom clear aligners will be mailed to you in a box, with complimentary whitening foam and a convenient carrying case. Plus, the first set of retainers is free.

We'd be remiss not to mention that Candid is a proud partner of Smile Train, an international children's charity dedicated to providing safe, 100% free cleft lip and palate treatment to children around the globe. Here's the deal: For every aligner kit sold, Candid will make a $25 donation to Smile Train. The goal is to fund over 1,000 cleft lip and palate surgeries in 2019.

So this spring, why not aim for a better smile and help children around the world do the same?