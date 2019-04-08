10 spring cleaning products you never knew you needed

Spring is a time of new beginnings in nature, and it's also a good time to take a fresh look at your spring cleaning routine and see what could benefit from a change.

Here, we provide suggestions for upgrades to your spring ritual with cleaning products and gear you never knew you needed:

A no-touch, self-opening trash can

SimpleHuman ($199.99; amazon.com)

When you're in the middle of a tricky recipe that requires perfect timing — or when you have a crying toddler wrapped around your leg — opening a trash can lid isn't easy. This stainless steel beauty from SimpleHuman, arguably the leading brand of high-end disposables, is touch-free, meaning it reacts as you get near, taking one hassle out of life.

A daily cleaner that really works

Lysol ($28.99; amazon.com)

It's tried, tested and true. If you want a cleaner that will get through the worst of spills in the kitchen, bathroom or patio, Lysol is the way to go. Affordable and safe for food prep surfaces, with only three ingredients, a bit of a spritz will go a long way in fighting grime.

A detergent you don't have to worry about

ECOS Laundry Detergent ($12.83; jet.com)

If you recently became a parent, you're suddenly hyper-aware of any and all possible threats to baby's health. Though you were once Team Bleach, now you want the gentlest, safest formula for washing onesies. This spring as you're cleansing comforters, duvet covers, sheets and towels for the season ahead, use this ultra-natural detergent for peace of mind.

A way to clean your smelliest gym items

Game Over Biotech Spray ($8.99; amazon.com)

Remember when you thought you were destined to be a boxer? Or you fell in love with yoga? Or you bought three pairs of new sneakers because they were on sale? Going through your fitness-oriented items can be a stinky job if you haven't given 'em a washing in a while. Here, this Game Over Biotech Spray ($8.99; amazon.com) does the dirty work for you.

A way to keep your carpet pristine

Folex Carpet Spot Remover ($12.26; amazon.com)

Or, as clean as it can get with animals and kiddos. Since you're sweeping, mopping and deep cleaning anyway, don't forget about those carpets you spent a pretty penny on. This made-in-the-USA brand is thorough and powerful, even for that shag rug.

A fragrant way to keep hands clean and spirits high

The Good Home Beach Days Hand Soap ($18.95; amazon.com)

So, technically not for spring cleaning — but you do have to wash your hands on the reg, no matter the season, right? Since summer is approaching (and that beach vacation is getting nearer), use this daily hand wash that'll remind you of the ocean.

A lazy way to clean the floor

ECOVACS Smart Vacuum ($189.99; amazon.com)

You've scrubbed and polished and buffed, but you don't have to clean everything yourself -- let this guy finish the job for you. It's powered through your smartphone or through Amazon's Alexa, and it has both vacuuming and mopping abilities. You can instruct it to roam around, cleaning up any dirt, kitchen droppings, paw prints or toddler tracks.

A way to clean any kitchen mess, ever

Dawn Platinum Dishwashing Soap ($3.79; target.com)

You researched your beloved pots and pans for days. And that cutting board? You had your best friends weigh in. Those knives? They're from Japan! Now that you're giving everything a solid cleanse, you want to use a dishwashing formula that actually cuts through practically everything. Enter, the 2019 Product of the Year Award winner in the Liquid Dish Soap category that will help take down baked-in food messes. Did we mention it's only a whopping $4?

A deep clean for your garbage disposal

Lemi Shine Natural Garbage Disposal Cleaner ($22.99; amazon.com)

Fess up: have you ever cleaned your garbage disposal? Probably not — and that's OK. But here's your wakeup call to give it a little TLC this spring. This foam cleanser is lemon-scented and will make you feel better about all those coffee grounds you're pushing down.

A lightweight way to vacuum

Shark SV1106 Navigator Vacuum Cleaner ($89.99; amazon.com)

You don't have much space, but you need to have a vacuum on hand for when your carpets need a touchup. This cordless lightweight option does the job, without taking up your entire linen closet. Win, win!

