Products under $50 that help beat dry skin

If you suffer from constantly dry skin, as I do, you know there's no shortage of products that promise moisture, dewiness and an all-over glow. But it can be a tedious process to figure out which ones really work, and which just claim to. Plus, high-end skin care products are pricey. Even if they're great, it's hard to justify buying a skin product that's the same price as your monthly grocery budget.

We've compiled a quick list of products that we've tried, our readers have tried or that have rave reviews from other dry-skinned people. From body butters to face masks, here's a whole range of products, all under $50, that you can simply add to your cart.

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser ($20; sephora.com)

When you have dry skin, it's important to make sure you're using cleansing products that won't make your skin even drier. While some face washes can strip natural moisture from your skin, this one gently removes dirt and makeup without overdrying. With nourishing ingredients like avocado oil and apricot kernel oil, it's a great everyday cleanser for those with dry, sensitive skin.

Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner ($25-$45; nordstrom.com)

Some toners contain alcohol, which is a big dry skin (and skin in general) no-no. While your skin may look smoother at first, alcohol ultimately dries out your skin. This facial toner is made from soothing rosewater and moisture-retaining angelica leaf extract and hyaluronic acid. Reviewers love how it leaves skin feeling dewy and clean.

Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate ($49; sephora.com)

If you're looking for a nighttime oil, I can't recommend this one highly enough. While it isn't cheap, it lasts a long time, and I think it's absolutely worth the price tag, especially compared with other products that can cost as much as $200. Simply rub it in before you go to sleep, and you'll wake up with super hydrated, softer, smoother skin.

Teami Glow Jojoba Face Oil ($37.99; amazon.com)

I'm a big proponent of facial oils. I apply them daily them under makeup to make sure I don't get any dry patches or flakiness throughout the day, and it makes a huge difference in how I look and feel. These options from Teami are lightweight while super nourishing, and each of the three formulas smells amazing.

Clinique Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator ($39; nordstrom.com)

The gel-cream formula of this moisturizer is great for those who don't like the feeling of wearing lotion, or who have combination skin that can get both dry and oily. The auto-replenishing technology uses activated aloe water to make skin continually rehydrate itself for 72 hours, according to the company. While we can't speak directly to that claim, reviewers love it. The product has a 4.5-star rating with over 1.400 reviews.

Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Dream Night Cream ($48; nordstrom.com)

This night cream is packed with antioxidants that help detoxify and minimize signs of aging while you get your beauty sleep. Skin is actually in its most receptive mode at night, which makes that the ideal time to hydrate and smooth your skin. One reviewer writes that the moisturizer is "thick and perfect to use at night - especially in the winter. I feel like my skin looks much more hydrated in the mornings."

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask ($45; sephora.com)

This sleeping mask, which we've written about before, is a gel hydrating product that once sold out in under five hours and had over 8,000 people on a waitlist. You can use it overnight or as an immediate wash-off treatment. Either way, it'll leave your skin smooth, soft and rejuvenated.

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist ($48; sephora.com)

This cult favorite is a moisturizer in the form of a spray. It's formulated with ingredients like botanical oils and humectants that aim to leave your skin dewy and glowing. Plus, it's infused with what Tatcha refers to as the "trinity of Japanese anti-aging superfoods -- green tea, rice and algae." You can use it before makeup application for a flawless base, or after for a natural, glowing appearance.

Frank Body Coffee Scrub ($18.95; amazon.com)

To us dry-skinned folks, exfoliating may sound like something to avoid. But that's actually not the case -- it can help get rid of dead skin and better prep your body for post-wash moisturizer. Just be sure you're exfoliating occasionally and not every day. All of the Frank Body scrubs are packed with soothing, hydrating oils that leave your skin feeling super smooth. They're a great way to turn a shower into a mini spa treatment.

The Body Shop Coconut Body Butter ($12.54; amazon.com)

This body butter aims to condition, soften and smooth your skin. It's formulated for people with very dry to normal skin, so you know its main priority is to keep your skin hydrated. It's made with virgin coconut oil, sourced via The Body Shop's Community Trade fair-trade initiative, and has a subtle but sweet scent that reviewers love. One reviewer writes, "I absolutely love this product as it has kept my skin moisturized under some of the harshest winter conditions. The smell is excellent and it glides on to your skin without leaving any sort of residue."

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Nourishing Dry Body Oil ($34; sephora.com)

The first time I smelled this, I was hooked. It's creamy, almondy and luxurious, and I know I'll probably repurchase for the scent alone. But it's also a great product! You can use this spray-on body oil alone or in addition to a body moisturizer. I like to use it with another lotion, and focus it specifically on areas that can always use more hydration.

Pinrose Sun Saint Shimmer Mist ($42; sephora.com)

This isn't really a product for dry skin, but it'll leave your skin looking glowy and radiant outdoors. This shimmer mist is part body mist and part perfume. The scent combined with the golden sparkles creates what feels like a bottle of liquid sunshine. I love to give a quick spray to my arms, shoulders and chest before I'm out the door, and it has a stunning effect when it catches the light.