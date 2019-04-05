Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale delivers big savings

Who says big shopping sales only happen close to the holidays? And why should retailers be locked into that routine?

The Home Depot is going against the tide with its annual Spring Black Friday sale. It kicks off Friday and lasts for more than a week, ending on April 14. You can expect savings across just about all product categories, from the smart home to grills, power tools and even appliances.

Let's take a bird's-eye view of the discounts you can find:

Appliances -- up to 35% off

Patio -- up to 30% off

Tools -- up to 25% off

Outdoor power -- up to 30% off

Grills -- up to 20% off

Lighting (bulbs and fixtures) -- up to 20% off

Bath -- up to 20% off

Kitchen -- up to 30% off

Smart home -- up to 25% off

Storage -- up to 20% off

Furniture and Decor -- up to 30% off

Just about everything in the warehouse-sized stores and across The Home Depot's online store is receiving price cuts, with over 4,500 products on sale. Spring is the perfect time to spice up your home, throw a new coat of paint on a well or even revamp an entire room.

You can check out the Spring Black Friday landing page here, and while you're at it, why not check out some additional Home Depot savings from CNN Coupons.

Here are some of our favorite products that are getting deep discounts

Go Green Power 8-Outlet Surge Protector ($11.45, originally $17.99; homedepot.com)

Ecobee 3 Lite Smart Thermostat ($139, originally $169; homedepot.com)

Honeywell Smart Wi-Fi Touch Thermostat ($159, originally $199; homedepot.com)

Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack ($398, originally $498; homedepot.com)

Google Home Mini ($39, originally $49; homedepot.com)

Nexgrill 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner ($159, originally $199; homedepot.com)

Ryobi 20-Inch 40-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Push Lawn Mower ($249, originally $299; homedepot.com)

GE 30-Inch 5.0-Cubic Foot Gas Range ($548.10, originally $799; homedepot.com)

Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit ($159, originally $179; homedepot.com)

KitchenAid Classic 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer ($199.99, originally $259.99; homedepot.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.