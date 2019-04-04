Make sunscreen part of your daily routine with top SPF skin care products

Story highlights The CDC recommends using sunscreen on a regular basis, even on cloudy days

Sunscreen with good SPF numbers shouldn't be reserved for beach days and summer hikes. In fact, the CDC recommends using sunscreen on a regular basis before going outside, even on cloudy or cool days. Sunscreen and other products with high sun protection factor ratings protect your skin from harmful UV rays, which not only can cause long-term skin damage but also are thought to play a role in some skin cancers. The World Health Organization reports that up to 90% of visible changes attributed to aging may be caused by sun exposure.

Luckily, sun protection has come a long way from the gloppy, greasy, white-cast-inducing sunscreens that we knew and didn't love. We have access to a whole range of comfortable, effective daily moisturizers with SPF of 50 or higher, some that provide extra skin benefits like moisture and skin repair. Plus, there are makeup products with high SPF in their formulas, as a way to ensure you're incorporating sun protection along every step of your daily routine. From lip glosses to foundations and even setting sprays, make sure you're taking care of your skin with effective double-duty products like these.

Everyday moisturizer

1. Supergoop! Everyday Sunscreen Broad Spectrum with SPF 50 ($19-$48; nordstrom.com) is a go-to for daily wear. It's water-resistant, oil-free and is touted as having anti-aging benefits, all while adding moisture to your skin. Reviewers say it's light, fresh and absorbs quickly into the skin.



2. Clinique Pep-Start Daily UV Protector Broad Spectrum with SPF 50 ($19.50; nordstrom.com) has a 100% mineral formula, which makes it ideal for sensitive skin. It's meant to feel weightless on your skin, and the slight universal tint makes it perfect for a little color correction without having to put on a full face of makeup.





3. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk SPF 60 ($21.99; amazon.com) is a water-resistant, everyday sunscreen that's formulated with Cell-OX Shield technology, a combination of sun-filtering ingredients. The La Roche-Posay brand has pioneered UV protection research and is recommended by over 90,000 dermatologists worldwide.

Face makeup

1. It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ ($39; sephora.com) is a CC cream that's billed as moisturizing, smoothing and brightening. Plus, it's infused with an anti-aging serum that's designed to diminish wrinkles and pores. One reviewer writes that the sunscreen in the formula has helped to reduce negative effects of the sun on her acne scars.

2. Tarte's Tarteguard Mineral Powder Sunscreen Broad Spectrum with SPF 30 ($28; sephora.com) is great if you're looking for an easy way to touch up your sun protection throughout the day. Simply brush on sun protection without the hassle of bringing along extra tools or getting your hands messy.

3. If you're more of a medium-to-full coverage type, the Giorgio Armani Designer Lift Smooth Firming Foundation with SPF 20 ($67; nordstrom.com) might be what you're looking for. One reviewer writes, "It's soft, covers well, lasts all day, is moisturizing, and smells great."

4. Nars Smooth & Protect Primer with SPF 50 ($36; nordstrom.com) won't give you makeup-type coverage, but if you already have a favorite foundation that doesn't happen to include sunscreen, this primer could make the perfect addition to your makeup bag. One reviewer calls it a "fluffy, moisturizing, melt into your skin drink that leave a slightly velvety surface perfect for prep."

5. The Coola Makeup Setting Spray with SPF 30 ($36; sephora.com) aims to reduce shine, refresh your UV protection and keep your makeup looking fresh all day. There's probably no easier way to incorporate sun protection into your routine than with a setting spray, so if you prefer a quick and easy makeup routine, this product is ideal.

Lip protection

1. Don't forget that your lips need sun protection too! Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm with SPF 25 ($7.50; amazon.com) is an Amazon fan-favorite, with a 4.5-star rating and over 1,500 reviews. It contains antioxidants like vitamin E and green tea and was field tested in extreme conditions. So not only will it protect your lips from the sun, but it will keep them soothed and moisturized in everything from gusty winds to extreme temperatures

2. Fresh's Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen with SPF 15 ($24; sephora.com) is a cult-favorite lip balm for a reason. It's super moisturizing, provides a gorgeous tint and has a delicious citrus scent. Plus, it's available in a whole range of colors from bright pink to warm nude, so you don't have to sacrifice your favorite lip color for sun protection.

3. The Supergoop! Fusion Lip Balm with SPF 30 ($9.50; amazon.com) is formulated with moisturizing shea butter, making it hydrating and a great source of sun protection for your lips. Reviewers love the subtle acai berry scent and the fact that it's not sticky.