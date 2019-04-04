Get the latest spring looks with this 48-hour eco-friendly pop-up sale

CNN Underscored partnered with Eileen Fisher to create this content. When you make a purchase, CNN receives revenue. CNN news staff is not involved in the selections or product reviews. For more on what we do and how we do it, visit our About Us page.

We've highlighted Eileen Fisher a couple times already, but can you blame us for loving a label with such a sterling reputation for quality and sustainability?

The brand makes great clothes, period. The fact that they're ethically produced, sourced and sustainable is just icing on the cake. From fair trade practices to environmentally friendly dyes, to smart transportation and more, the label pushes itself to use fashion to the benefit of consumers, workers and the planet. We love the concept of The System, too.

And with spring in full bloom, Eileen Fisher is running a 48-hour eco pop-up sale from April 4-6. That means 48% off the sustainable pieces found here. Mother Nature thanks you in advance.

If you need more inspiration, check out the April Lookbook. Or peruse our favorites below:

Hemp & Organic Cotton Striped Dress ($89, originally $158; eileenfisher.com)

We're big fans of loose, flowy dresses once the weather turns for the better, and this number ticks all the right boxes. Plus, it's made from cotton grown without toxic synthetic herbicides and pesticides. With colors like Bluebell and Salt Lake, you'll bring a splash of spring color wherever you go — and feel ridiculously comfortable while doing it.

Organic Cotton Slim Ankle Jean ($99, originally $178; eileenfisher.com)

Nothing says spring quite like a bright pair of ankle jeans. Body-skimming with a hint of stretch, this pair practically screams for a picnic spread, bubbly drinks and a warm patch of grass. We love that the organic cotton in these jeans supports clean water and healthy soil, too.

Organic Cotton Blend Jacket ($149; previously $248; eileenfisher.com)

Sure, it's spring, but that doesn't mean you can put your jacket away just yet. A clean lightweight A-frame like this one is the perfect solution for April showers and cool mornings. It's a classic, cool look that's slimmer at the bust and wider through the waist and hips for a flattering silhouette that just works. Neat fact: The sustainable blend of recycled polyester and organic cotton that makes up this jacket includes an ingenious finely woven sheen that's made from cleverly recycled plastic bottles

Organic Linen Jersey Striped Racer-back Tank ($69, previously $118; eileenfisher.com)

One of the great things about shedding winter-hibernation-mode is jumping back on the working-out-bandwagon you fell off of a couple weeks after making your New Year's resolution. OK, so this isn't strictly a workout top, but it has all the sleeveless and sun-loving design features you want for heading outside and being active in the spring. Bonus: It's great for layering. Slap a denim jacket on top and you're good to go.

Yarn-dyed Organic Handkerchief Linen Mandarin Collar Shirt ($208; eileenfisher.com)

This one technically isn't on sale, but we can't help ourselves. The fabric is gorgeously textured and the yarn-dyed technique lends a lovely dimensionality to the chambray color. We also love how mandarin style shirts can feel elegant and dressed down at once.

